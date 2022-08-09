Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. launches Sandu Kumarvin

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/PNN): Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., experts in Ayurveda since 123 years and a leading producer of Ayurvedic medicines and products, has launched a new product Sandu Kumarvin.
Sandu Kumarvin is a tonic that is useful for the adolescent age group of children aged 2 to 14 years.
Sandu Kumarvin syrup is made with the goodness of Kumari, Draksha, Surwari Haritaki, Arjun, Lavang, Twak and Kiratatikta Ayurvedic herbs that are supposed to be useful in boosting the immunity in children.
"We, at Sandu, understood the issue of the other products currently present in the market which was not palatable and were disliked by children. We took an initiative for better palatability with a better dosage form to bring out the best medicinal value and to get better results. Sandu Kumarvin has been improved to a flavoured syrup form, which is sweet, palatable and better accepted by children aged between 2 to 14 years." said Shashank Sandu, Director, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
"The age category between 2 to 14 years, in Sanskrit, is called "Kumar". The tonic helps fight against diseases and protects the child to ensure he wins in every situation. Hence the name Kumarvin was apt for the product" he added.
"We also offer 'Sandu Shishuvin', one of our best sellers which is palatable syrup having similar indication but is useful for newly born infant to 2 years old babies." he further added.
Experts also stress the need for children to follow a well-balanced diet to avoid problems such as overeating which has an adverse impact on the digestive system. They suggest the consumption of green leafy vegetables, fruits, and herbs to maintain a sound digestive system. Herbs like Guduchi, Draksha, and Ashwagandha, just to name a few, are also great immunity boosters and help children's health.
For more information, kindly visit the website (https://sandu.in)
This story is provided by PNN.
