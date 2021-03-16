Sanjay Ghodawat Group launches energy drink 'RIDER'

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ghodawat Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, recently forayed into the energy drink market by launching an energy drink 'RIDER'. It is yet another quality offering by GCPL that has made its name in the FMCG market with its several unique products in the past.

As per company officials, RIDER is a refreshing energy drink that addresses the instant energy that the body requires. Its soothing chilled taste can invigorate ones taste buds and give that extra energy to live life in full spirit.

Hectic lifestyle and ever-increasing stress have enforced people to look beyond traditional beverages. Energy drinks are thus emerging as the most preferred beverage option amongst carbonated drinks. Since it provides instant energy, energy drinks are a huge hit amongst people of all age groups. From teenagers, youngsters, to adults, energy drink is loved by all.

The company just after its market launch, ran a series of marketing events in Jaysingpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ichalkaranji and Hubballi to spread awareness about the new product. Previously, the company in association with ROC - a prominent adventurous group from Maharashtra, executed a 'Pre- Launch Campaign' to promote this product.

RIDER comes in a 300ml can and is available across Modern Trade (Supermarkets), General Trade (Kirana Stores) along e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

While speaking with Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director of Ghodawat Consumer Products, he said: "The energy drink market in India is expanding quite rapidly and if all projections prove right then it will grow at a CAGR of 9.22 per cent from 2020 to 2025. We are looking to tap this opportunity with our new and refreshing energy drink 'RIDER'. I believe that RIDER will fulfil the expectations of our consumers with its great taste and provide them value for money with a better alternative."

