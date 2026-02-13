Sanskriti Premier League 2026 Where Education Took a Pause, Passion Took the Lead

VMPL Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13: On 5th February 2026, the campus of Sanskriti University transformed into a vibrant celebration of youth, teamwork, culture, and confidence with the successful hosting of the Sanskriti Premier League (SPL) 2026. The event brought together the Box Cricket Tournament, Kite Festival, student-run food stalls, trophy ceremony, DJ Night, and digital influencer engagement, creating an atmosphere that truly reflected the pulse of modern campus life. A NAAC-accredited, India's leading industry-oriented university, Sanskriti University once again reaffirmed why it is widely recognised as the Best University in Mathura and among the Best Universities in Uttar Pradesh, delivering holistic education aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Every Match Was More Than a Game -- It Was a Lesson in Life Box Cricket That Brought the Entire Campus Together The SPL Box Cricket Tournament became the heartbeat of the campus, witnessing thrilling matches, loud cheers, and unstoppable enthusiasm. Students, faculty members, teachers, and administrative staff participated together, turning the field into a powerful symbol of unity, respect, and shared experience. Participating Teams Student Teams Nilgiri Knightriders | Shivalik Warriors | Aravalli Strikers | Vindhyachal Hitters Women's Teams Sanskriti Angels | Sanskriti Divas Each team displayed discipline, leadership, strategy, and sportsmanship, reinforcing the belief that sports are one of the strongest classrooms beyond textbooks. When Trophies Were Lifted, Confidence Was Created

Champions & Best Performers of SPL 2026 As the tournament reached its grand finale, the trophy ceremony became a moment of pride and applause -- celebrating effort as much as excellence. Champions - Men's Champions: Shivalik Warriors - Women's Champions: Sanskriti Angels Individual Awards - Best Batsman (Men): Priyanshu - Nilgiri Knightriders - Best Bowler (Men): Rohit - Nilgiri Knightriders - Man of the Series: Mohit Pandey - Nilgiri Knightriders - Best Women Batter: Siddhi - Sanskriti Angels - Best Women Bowler: Prerna - Sanskriti Angels - Woman of the Match: Siddhi - Sanskriti Angels The sight of students lifting the SPL Trophy reflected not just victory -- but self-belief, resilience, and leadership.

When the Sky Became Part of the Celebration Kite Festival: Culture, Colours & NEP Spirit Alongside the matches, the Kite Festival filled the sky with vibrant colours and smiling faces. Students, faculty, and staff flew kites together, celebrating freedom of thought, aspirations of young minds, and cultural harmony. This joyful engagement beautifully echoed NEP 2020's vision of experiential, inclusive, and joyful learning, making education feel alive and human. From Classrooms to Counters -- Learning Served Fresh HM Students' Food Stalls: Real Industry Exposure One of the most loved highlights of SPL 2026 was the multiple food stalls designed and managed by Hotel Management (HM) students. From menu planning and operations to customer interaction and live execution, HM students gained hands-on hospitality experience, turning theory into real-world practice. These stalls added flavour to the celebration while showcasing Sanskriti University's strong focus on industry-oriented, experiential education.

Where the Crowd Met the Camera Influencer Presence & Anchor Panel Adding a powerful youth connect to the event, influencer Aishwarya Kaushik graced the celebration, sharing inspiring words about the vibrant campus culture and the infectious energy of Sanskriti University students. The event also witnessed the presence of multiple well-known social media influencers, who actively engaged with students, captured live moments, and amplified the reach of SPL 2026 across digital platforms -- positioning Sanskriti University as a trend-setting, future-ready campus. Driving the excitement throughout the day was Karishma Talwar, whose dynamic anchoring, match hype, and crowd interaction kept energy levels high from the first ball to the final celebration.

When the Sun Set, the Campus Danced DJ Night: Celebration Beyond Competition As night fell, the campus transformed into a high-energy DJ Night, where students celebrated victories, friendships, and memories -- dancing under the lights after a day packed with excitement. The DJ Night perfectly reflected the University's belief that mental well-being, joy, and balance are essential elements of student success. Leadership That Walks With Students Vision Behind the Event The success of SPL 2026 reflects the inspiring leadership of R. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor, Sanskriti University, whose vision consistently promotes confidence, exposure, and all-round student development. Equally instrumental is Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, CEO, Sanskriti University, who strongly believes in creating platforms that nurture leadership, teamwork, emotional strength, and motivation, preparing students not just for careers -- but for life.

Where Sports Become Opportunity Scholarships & Competitive Exposure Sanskriti University actively supports sports talent by: - Encouraging participation at district, state, and national levels - Providing structured exposure and recognition - Offering multiple sports scholarship opportunities - Ensuring balance between academics and athletics This commitment positions Sanskriti University among the best universities in Uttar Pradesh for sports and holistic development. More Than an Event -- A University Experience The Sanskriti Premier League 2026 was not just a tournament or festival. It was a memory, a motivation, and a celebration of what education should feel like -- inclusive, energetic, and inspiring. At Sanskriti University, learning doesn't stop at classrooms -- it plays on the field, flies in the sky, serves at food stalls, and dances under the lights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)