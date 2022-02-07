SAP and Crave InfoTech to host a webinar on driving efficiency through automation

You would like to read
- Quantic India congratulates all the award winners at the 2nd Annual Warehouse and Logistics Excellence Awards 2021
- CSS Corp signs strategic partnership with resolve systems to help organizations accelerate Intelligent IT automation and digital journeys
- Dhiyo.ai user base reaches 1 Million mark, now eyeing for 5 Million in the next year
- Indian SMEs now backed by Gxpress for a global outreach
- Mate Labs, Indian AI startup, to digitally transform Luminous Power Technologies' Supply Chain
Pune (Maharashtra) [India]/ New Jersey [US], February 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Crave InfoTech and SAP bring forth a webinar to educate enterprise top executives, business analysts, engineering teams, operations, information technology leads, etc. about business process automation leveraging SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (IRPA).
The webinar will be hosted online on the 8th of February, 2022. People looking to attend the webinar can do so from (https://webinars.sap.com/eur/2022-02-22-sap-ie-btp-irpa-crave-webinar/en/home) here.
The webinar event will be live in:
Europe, Africa, Middle East, North America, and Latin America at 11:00 AM ET (08:00 PT - 17:00 CET);
Asia Pacific & Japan at 16:00 AEDT (10:30 IST / 13:00 SGT).
The webinar would cover topics like:
Why Robotic Process Automation (RPA)?
Future-proof process excellence through SAP IRPA
How to activate SAP IRPA in days and increase ROI for use cases?
Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech, added, "We want to push the digital transformation wagon to the zenith of automation, efficiency, process visibility, and on-hand actionable insights. As SAP partners, we know that something like RPA with SAP's intelligent Business Technology Platform (BTP) can truly deliver right from the point of deployment and in idealistic perpetuity."
Crave InfoTech, based out of New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with (https://products.craveinfotech.com/white-paper-future-of-platform-driven-intelligent-enterprise-computing) deep expertise in SAP BTP, intelligent enterprise, and enterprise mobility enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Asset Management.
SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises.
SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want -- without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit (https://www.sap.com/india/index.html?url_id=auto_hp_redirect_india).
Source: (https://craveinfotech.com) Crave InfoTech
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor