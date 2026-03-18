VMPL New Delhi [India], March 17: Sapaad, a bootstrapped, Make-in-India Unified Commerce platform powering restaurant operations globally, today announced the launch of Ask Vantage, India's first AI-powered conversational intelligence system. The Ask Vantage AI platform is designed to fill one of the foodservice industry's most expensive operational gaps as the industry is currently grappling with 3-4% of potential revenue loss annually due to preventable operational inefficiencies including food cost drift, inventory leakage, labour misallocation, and delayed corrective actions. In a market already worth INR 6,96,072 crore, this translates to INR 20,000-25,000 crore in annual margin leakage across the sector. Built directly into Sapaad's Unified Commerce platform, Ask Vantage allows operators to ask natural-language questions and receive real-time operational insights along with recommended corrective actions. The system continuously analyses live signals across POS transactions, inventory movement, recipes, procurement, labour schedules and delivery channels, enabling managers to intervene during operations rather than after financial reports are generated.

Speaking on the launch, Vishnu Vardhan Madabhushi, Founder & CEO, Sapaad, said: "Ask Vantage is a first-of-its-kind innovation for the foodservice industry. Restaurants now generate enormous volumes of operational data, yet decision-making often lags because teams still spend too much time interpreting reports instead of acting on insights. In a multi-outlet business, even a 1% drift in food cost or a 2% variance in labour can reduce monthly EBITDA by 2-4% if not corrected quickly. Ask Vantage changes this dynamic by transforming operational signals into real-time, actionable decisions. Within weeks of deployment, we are already witnessing a 1-3% improvement in food cost control and 2-5% optimisation in labour."

Ask Vantage specifically targets margin leakage caused by delayed operational response rather than strategic failure. Even small efficiency improvements compound significantly. For instance, a 2% EBITDA improvement for a restaurant brand generating INR 100 crore in annual revenue can deliver approximately INR 2 crore in incremental profit, while also improving forecast accuracy, reducing variance risk and strengthening operational discipline across locations. Sapaad's unified platform addresses this challenge by bringing transactions, operations, payments and analytics into a single source of truth, enabling faster decisions and stronger operational control across outlets. Yet despite the sector's scale and growth, operational decision-making across much of the industry remains slow and fragmented.

Demonstrations can also be scheduled at https://www.sapaad.com/schedule-a-demo/. About Sapaad Sapaad is a Unified Commerce platform built to power multi-channel restaurant operations across dine-in, takeaway, delivery and back-office workflows. By integrating POS, inventory, kitchen operations, delivery management and analytics into a single cloud-native system, Sapaad enables restaurant brands to operate with greater speed, control and profitability across multiple outlets and channels. With over a decade of global deployments, the company is expanding in India to support the country's rapidly growing organised foodservice sector including quick service chains, cafes, cloud kitchens and multi-outlet restaurant brands seeking scalable, enterprise-grade digital infrastructure. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)