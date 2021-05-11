Sarbjeet Kaur promotes her culture via teaching Giddha

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founder of the first-ever Giddha group in the middle east, Sarbjeet Kaur aka Sara Khippal, promotes her culture via teaching Giddha. A certified dance instructor at 'Learn Bhangra', Sarbjeet is a social media star who has worked with popular faces like, Shivjot, Garry Sandhu, Gkhan, Sultan, Kamzinkzone, and many more.
Talking about the reason why Sarbjeet likes to teach Giddha, she says, "When we talk about the Punjabi culture and the related dance forms, we frequently hear about Bhangra. But one dance form which is lesser-known to the casual audience is Giddha. Just like Bhangra, Giddha is the cultural and traditional dance of Punjabis which is especially for women. Since it somewhat lost its essence Sarbjeet Kaur aka Sara Khippal is one of those very first today, I decided to bring it back and make people realize what an absolute treat it is."
Taking a step forward, Sarbjeet Kaur used her popularity in the digital world to give Giddha exposure and introduce it to the world. She is a certified Dance instructor at "Learn Bhangra", which specializes in Bhangra and Giddha. Sara Khippal is a social media star and Influencer catering to her unique and expressive dance style. Her videos on social sites get millions of views and it goes viral frequently.
Sarbjeet Kaur with her years of hard work and dedication has successfully brought back the popularity of Giddha. One of the reasons why she was able to do it was because she loves the dance, her culture. Sarbjeet Honors her roots and heritage and takes pride in it. Today she is amongst the biggest representatives of the Punjabi culture through her art form.
Her Husband Hardeep Singh AKA Hardy Singh who is also a star Bhangra Artist is her biggest support system. Artists like these certainly keep the beauty of Indian culture alive at all stages.
