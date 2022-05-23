Save Max celebrates its 12th annual awards night in grand style

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Save Max International held its Annual Awards Night in a star-studded glamourous event yesterday in Brampton, Canada. The who's who of Canada had a scintillating night out, with over 3700 guests attending the gala night. Save Max was honoured to welcome the Mayor of Brampton city, Patrick Brown, PrabmeetSarkaria - Treasury Board of Ontario, Nabeel Khan - RM, Mortgages and Stella Partipilo-Regional VP, from RBC.

Save Max is a Canadian real estate brand which has recently set up shop in India. With a sales turnover of over $10 Billion, the brand has 60+ franchises with over 700 real estate agents and a remarkable team of 1000 people as part of the Save Max family. Celebrating the successful international launch of its digital platform, Save Max will be present in 10 more countries worldwide very shortly.

Among the best in the industry, the top-ranking performers were felicitated in a grand ceremony that lasted over 5 hours. And this year, Save Max acknowledged the outstanding efforts of its Indian leadership, ably guided by Amardeep Singh - Chief Strategy Officer, Global Operations. Singh envisions a key role for India in Save Max's global expansion.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and CEO of Save Max, Raman Dua, congratulated the winners and talked about his vision of seeing the Save Max flag flying proudly all over the globe. He quoted an African proverb that best sums up his leadership philosophy, "If you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together." Dua has adapted this philosophy as part of the Save Max culture and believes in empowering his people to grow and succeed.

An ardent book lover himself, Dua was delighted to share a glimpse of his book, "Rise with Raman," which will be published by one of the top 5 publishing houses worldwide.

Save Max is a rapidly growing global proptech organization. In less than a year in India, it has firmly established its presence in the real estate industry by harnessing technology with people. The team in India has done a commendable job setting up an online portal offering over 150,000 properties in Canada and India.

The organization's corporate values are Honesty, Integrity and Trust. Save Max brings the same values to its diversified operations in India. In addition to the expanding services in real estate, Save Max also offers a unique Canada Post Landing Support services program for new immigrants and students in Canada. With its latest business vertical, Save Max Global Education, the company looks forward to building more Ventures, Institutions, and Consultancy Services to help make education accessible to everyone in India and globally.

