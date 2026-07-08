India PR Distrribution Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8: SBS HR has released an internal payroll cost benchmark based on anonymised observations from its client engagements across multiple sectors, including IT, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and professional services. Key message SBS HR has released an internal payroll cost benchmark based on anonymised observations from client engagements. The benchmark indicates that selected SME cases may reduce payroll administration costs by up to 40% after outsourcing, depending on headcount, state coverage, payroll complexity, HRMS maturity, internal team structure and compliance history. The benchmark highlights a common challenge faced by Indian SMEs: the actual cost of managing payroll and statutory compliance internally is often much higher than what appears in the visible payroll budget. While many organisations calculate payroll cost only in terms of employee salary and HRMS software fees, SBS HR's analysis indicates that hidden costs such as rework, compliance follow-ups, audit support, delayed filings, employee escalations, management time and system maintenance can significantly increase the total cost of payroll operations.

According to SBS HR's internal review, selected SME cases have shown payroll administration cost savings of up to 40% after outsourcing, depending on headcount, number of operating states, payroll complexity, HRMS maturity, internal team structure and compliance history. Payroll is no longer just a salary processing activity For businesses with 50 to 500 employees, payroll has become a sensitive operational function that directly impacts employee trust, statutory compliance, audit readiness and leadership bandwidth. As companies expand across states, manage hybrid workforces, onboard different employee categories and deal with frequent regulatory updates, internal payroll teams often struggle to maintain speed, accuracy and compliance consistency.

SBS HR spokesperson Payroll errors are not just accounting issues. They affect employee confidence, compliance discipline and management time. Our objective with this benchmark is to help SMEs understand the full cost of payroll management and evaluate whether outsourcing can create better control, visibility and scalability. Hidden costs that many SMEs overlook SBS HR's benchmark identifies several cost areas that are often missed when businesses calculate the cost of in-house payroll management: * Payroll staff hiring, replacement and training costs * HRMS licence, upgrades and integration-related expenses * Payroll rework caused by salary errors, arrears, deductions or incorrect inputs * Time spent by HR, finance and leadership teams on escalations and reconciliations

* External audit and consultant support for payroll and statutory matters * Compliance follow-ups, delayed filing risks, notices and documentation gaps * Loss of HR bandwidth that could otherwise be used for hiring, engagement and employee experience The benchmark suggests that these hidden costs can become significant for SMEs with growing headcount, multi-state presence or limited internal compliance expertise. Where outsourcing can create value SBS HR's analysis indicates that payroll outsourcing can support SMEs in five key areas: Lower administrative effort: Routine payroll processing, reconciliations, statutory calendars and filing follow-ups can be managed through a structured external process. Better compliance tracking: A payroll partner can help maintain a clear statutory calendar, track challan payments, prepare documentation and reduce last-minute pressure.

Reduced payroll errors: Maker-checker controls, input validation, defined payroll cut-off dates and approval workflows can help reduce salary processing errors. Better scalability: As headcount grows, businesses may not need to immediately add internal payroll resources when an outsourced process is already in place. Improved leadership bandwidth: Senior HR and finance leaders can spend more time on hiring, retention, workforce planning and employee engagement. Why this matters for Indian SMEs For many Indian SMEs, payroll becomes complex when they start operating across multiple states or grow beyond a single-location workforce. Differences in Professional Tax, labour welfare fund applicability, statutory due dates, employee classification, leave rules, reimbursements and compliance documentation can create operational pressure.

SBS HR believes that payroll outsourcing is especially useful for organisations that meet any of the following conditions: OK - The company operates in more than one Indian state OK - The HR team spends significant time on payroll follow-ups OK - Payroll is currently managed through spreadsheets or outdated systems OK - Employees frequently raise salary slip, Form 16 or deduction-related queries OK - The company has received statutory notices or audit queries in the past OK - Headcount is growing faster than the internal HR or compliance team OK - Payroll continuity depends on one or two key internal employees OK - Management wants better visibility over statutory compliance status

SBS HR's approach to payroll and compliance SBS HR provides payroll outsourcing, statutory compliance management, HR operations support, recruitment services, HR technology implementation and EOR support for businesses across India. The company follows a process-driven payroll model that includes defined payroll calendars, input validation, maker-checker review, employee data confidentiality controls, statutory due-date tracking and structured escalation management. SBS HR also works with businesses to improve payroll documentation, audit preparedness, compliance visibility and employee query handling. A practical decision for growing businesses Payroll outsourcing is not only about reducing cost. For many SMEs, it is about reducing dependency, improving accuracy, staying prepared for statutory reviews and creating a more reliable employee experience.

SBS HR spokesperson Every business should evaluate payroll outsourcing based on its current complexity, compliance exposure, internal capacity and growth plans. The right outsourcing model can help companies reduce avoidable effort while improving control over one of the most sensitive functions in HR. About the SBS HR Payroll Cost Benchmark The SBS HR Payroll Cost Benchmark is based on anonymised internal observations from client engagements handled by SBS HR. The analysis considered payroll operating costs, HRMS usage, compliance follow-ups, audit support, payroll rework, management time and operational effort involved in payroll and statutory compliance management. Figures mentioned in this release are indicative and may vary by organisation size, industry, state coverage, salary structure, internal systems, payroll complexity and compliance maturity.

About SBS HR SBS HR Solutions is an integrated human resources services firm offering payroll outsourcing, statutory compliance management, recruitment, HR operations support, HR technology implementation and EOR services for businesses across India. SBS HR supports growing organisations with structured HR processes, payroll accuracy, compliance discipline and scalable people operations. Disclaimer This release is for general information only. The observations and cost references are based on anonymised internal analysis and should not be treated as legal, tax, financial or compliance advice. Actual savings and operational outcomes may vary from one organisation to another. Businesses should evaluate their payroll and compliance requirements based on their specific facts and applicable laws.

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