School of Digital Management India - SDMI launches Master's Program in Digital Marketing

You would like to read
- Consul General of the Republic of Korea and Venu Srinivasan, commemorate National Foundation Day with community connect initiative
- Techmagnate wins Digital Mandate for Koenig Solutions
- Animesh Kumar launches 'Animesh Digital' to share fundamentals of digital marketing and public relations
- Young Indian entrepreneur Ishwar Shekhar providing some cool digital marketing services
- Digital entrepreneur Sunny Seth guiding clients to grow their business online
New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): School of Digital Management India - SDMI is one of the leading and fastest-growing independent digital marketing training institute, collaborates with industry leaders to launch 14th batch of Master's Program in Digital Marketing for professionals and students from all backgrounds.
Every business needs to use digital marketing to achieve online sales and growth, so there is a reason why Digital Marketing has evolved as a high-growth career option.
"As the business expands online, training institute likes School of Digital Management India - SDMI are well placed to identify digital marketing training opportunities and help students acquire in-demand skills and be part of a thriving digital marketing future. I welcome more collaborations like this with our industry partners," said Srinivasan, Program Director, School of Digital Management India - SDMI.
The four programs under Program are, Master in Digital Marketing - (3 Years Course Includes 12 Month Internship) with the Best Company in India on Live Projects (Full Time), and Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate.
These programs are curated by the School of Digital Management India - SDMI in partnership with industry experts. These programs last between three Years and three months, and the admission starting from May/June 2021.
To Know More Visit School of Digital Management India - SDMI Website: (http://sdmi.in/)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor