New Delhi [India], February 13: Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox, the iconic experiential music festival that blends Bollywood's timeless melodies with the pulsating beats of hip-hop, is back with its much-anticipated Season Four. Building on the phenomenal success of previous editions, this year's Royal Stag BoomBox is set to be the most ambitious, with an extraordinary line-up of the most celebrated Indian and International musical talents and a multi-city tour across four vibrant youth hubs - Vizag, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Mohali. Royal Stag BoomBox is known for offering audiences with a unique experience that combines subcultural elements that straddle across the passion points of today's youth, The Generation Large- Music, Fashion, Food and Gaming.

Season 4 kicks off on 21st February, 2026, in Kolkata, followed by Vizag (March 7), Mumbai (March 14), and Mohali (March 28). Since its inception, the festival has redefined India's live music landscape through electrifying collaborations between iconic Bollywood voices and dynamic hip-hop acts. This year's power-packed line-up features rap superstar Badshah, chart-toppers Armaan Malik and Divine, along with the melodious Neeti Mohan, Nikhita Gandhi, Rashmeet Kaur, Sreerama Chandra, and the legendary band Fossils. Adding to the excitement are hip-hop heavyweights Raftaar and Dino James, and DJ Sahil Gulati, promising an unforgettable journey of chart-topping hits and pulsating performances. And that's not all--fans can also gear up for an adrenaline-pumping gaming face-off with the gaming sensation, Payal Dhare, making this season a truly immersive cultural extravaganza.

Royal Stag BoomBox is renowned for creating immersive, multi-sensory experiences that blend spectacular sound and lighting with interactive fan zones and vibrant cultural showcases, each capturing the unique essence of its host city. Ticket sales for all four cities are now available on Skillbox. Book yours now at the link below: Link: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/business/royal-stag-boombox