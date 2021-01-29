Seattle-based coffee brand, Third Culture extends reach India

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): The US-based beverage brand Third Culture is now extending its reach to the Indian shores and is starting off with all-natural low-sugar coffee cold brews and healthy carbonated beverages.

Third Culture, a popular brand in Seattle, is ready to serve its delicious and healthy options to the Indian consumers, who aren't fans of the sugar-loaded drinks already available in the market and are demanding better options.

Built on the pillars of health, diversity & sustainability, the company believes in sourcing the highest quality local ingredients, supporting local farmers and crafting beverages with precision and time to develop delicious flavour.

Their proprietary recipes and processes have been developed over the years with their international expertise and set their offerings apart in taste and quality from all other beverages in the market.

Now Made in India, Third Culture is proud to be a clean label product - with everyday ingredients that everyone understands, without all the harmful artificial ingredients.

Each beverage is founded on a primary everyday superfood whether it is Coffee, Ginger or Turmeric-craft-brewed over three days in small batches to develop delicious flavour. The drinks have no preservatives, no concentrates, no additives, no high fructose corn syrup, and most importantly, no chemicals.

Third Culture beverages are available for purchase through their website (https://www.drinkthirdculture.com) for local delivery across New Delhi and Gurugram.

The brand plans to make it available pan India by February 2021. They are selectively working with premium retail chains throughout the country and will be kick-starting their launch with Godrej's Nature Basket in Mumbai.

"Third Culture was built on the aim of bringing people together by celebrating cultures across the world through the medium of cultural healthy beverages. A Third Culture person is one whose home is defined by people and emotions that connect them with people rather than geographies, a person who absorbs and integrates the best of culture's they are exposed to, for a more holistic and fulfilling lifestyle," said Radhikka Kapur, Co-founder & CEO when asked about the thought behind Third Culture.

"More than a launch, this is more of a homecoming for the brand because India is perhaps one of the best examples of diversity in the world, where all cultures are celebrated. We are excited to showcase the best of international beverage styles that we have a well-established reputation for, to the discerning Indian audience," she adds.

The company believes that the trends in India are changing, aligning more and more to international trends, where consumers are demanding healthier products, with high-quality ingredients that align with the values important to them.

"By implementing our hyper-local strategy, we are excited to showcase the high-quality local ingredients and the amazing beverages that they can produce. We are humbled and excited to be part of 'Made in India' by bringing the best of our experiences and crafting them in India for Indian consumption," opines Kapur.

The co-founder of the company, Sandeep Kini, says that they have always focussed on building connection with the consumers directly to showcase delicious, healthy, high-quality product.

"It is a relationship based on trust which we always prioritise above anything else. The product rollouts for India and the US are aligned and we are excited about bringing the best of cultures around the world to both markets. Our global launch truly defines Third Culture and enables us to be a leader in the movement of providing healthier everyday options that are good for us. By focusing on an e-commerce platform and offering subscription programs, we are building direct connections to the consumer," says Kini.

With sustainability as the company's third pillar, Third Culture is conscious of each and every choice they make and how it impacts the environment - From choosing recycled glass for their bottles, to committing to a "no plastic" rule, to using recycled paper for packaging. With continued support from the consumers, they hope to continue building on that initiative as the company grows.

Third Culture has already made a name for its globally-inclusive vision when it comes to coffee, tea, and healthy beverages. Coming from the coffee and craft brewing capital of the world, Seattle USA,

Third Culture finds joy in crafting beverages that are delicious, local, nutritious and contribute to creating healthier lifestyle options with absolutely no compromises on taste or quality.

Run by a lean team that is high on passion and energy with a mission to make the world a healthier and inclusive place, the Third Culture celebrates the inherent goodness of everyday superfoods, providing options that will become the new essentials & favourite of the entire family.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)