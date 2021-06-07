Set up your own 'food forests' with Hosachiguru's newly launched 100 acres managed farm plots on the outskirts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hosachiguru, a Bengaluru-based farm asset management startup, has launched two new managed farmland projects on the outskirts of Bengaluru to cater to the increasing interest in owning farmland and leading a more sustainable lifestyle.

The two 100-acre community projects 'Unnathi' located near Chikkaballapur and 'Sambhrama' located 45 minutes from Electronic City in Bangalore will be curated on the principles of Permaculture through which investors can set up their food forest. Permaculture is an ecologically sustainable and efficient method of living.

If a buyer is investing in Hosachiguru's new projects, they get a detailed consultation with expert Permaculture designers who guide them through the nitty-gritty of setting up their food forests. Based on the buyer's interests and liking, Hosachiguru will set up and manage the land on a day to day basis.

Gradually, over years, the produce grown on the farm or the 'food forest' created will be self-sufficient and the buyer and their families can live off the farm. In addition to the managed farmland, Hosachiguru will also set up farmhouses and cottages for investors looking for a second home away from the hustle-bustle of the city yet easily accessible.

All the vegetables grown on the farms are aggregated and sent to the customers home in the city every week at an additional cost. Owners can enjoy the organic produce and also visit the farm to enjoy the fruits grown on their trees. Every owner gets a dedicated number of stays at the eco-retreat set up on the farm on a timeshare basis.

Commenting on the new launch, Srinath Setty, Co-founder, Hosachiguru, said, "In the last one year, there has been a sudden spurt in the number of enquiries for owning a second home amidst nature or in the countryside. The number of enquiries for managed farmlands after the first wave of the pandemic have jumped more than 300%. We see a huge shift in the way people invest in real estate in the future. It is less from an investment perspective and more from an experience to live off the grid or to live a more holistic life closer to nature. The two newly launched projects are for green enthusiasts who are looking for an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to traditional real estate."

The farmlands will also have permaculture gardens, plant nurseries, animal petting farms, camping sites and an environmental education centre. Owners can also work from the farm with high-speed internet access and electricity.

Started by Srinath Setty, Ashok J and Sriram Chitlur in 2014, Hosachiguru was founded with a two-fold goal- one, to give back to the environment by growing trees instead of structures, two, to help individuals easily own, manage and reap the benefits of farmland. The idea behind Hosachiguru is to create farmlands that are environmentally and economically sustainable.

Hosachiguru picks farmlands based on important parameters such as clear land titles, soil, water availability and connectivity. Once the owner invests in the farmland, Hosachiguru will grow and maintain trees and crops of the land owner's choice. The owners are free to choose fruits, flowers and timber trees of their choice. Landowners enjoy multiple benefits of farmland ownership. They can build their own weekend homes on 10% of their farmland.

