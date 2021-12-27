Sharad Aggarwal appointed as CEO, Godfrey Phillips India

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI), one of India's largest FMCG companies, today announced the appointment of Sharad Aggarwal as Chief Executive Officer. He will be reporting to Dr Bina Modi, President and Managing Director.

The Board had met on 16 September 2021 and unanimously approved the appointment of Sharad Aggarwal (50) currently serving as the COO and Whole Time Director of Godfrey Phillips. He will be taking over from Bhisham Wadhera, who has been at the helm of the company from 2015, as he has demitted office on 26th December 2021.

However, Wadhera will continue to guide the organisation as an Advisor and a Mentor.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Bina Modi, President and Managing Director, Godfrey Phillips India expressed her pleasure: "Sharad has been with the organisation since 1994 and has exceptional credentials of delivering results. He has proven himself as an inspiring leader and led transformational changes in the organisation, and I firmly believe he is the right choice to unleash the potential, of Godfrey Phillips to the fullest, create sustainable business with sales and profit growth and value for all stakeholders. Sharad has shared his vision for the organization that includes agility in adoption of technology, innovation and data science. He has the appropriate balance of Growth and P & L orientation. His people philosophy includes nurturing an inclusive and uniform culture of productivity and collaboration. He believes in furthering a sense of belongingness and ownership across the organisation. We will surely reach new heights under his dynamic and energetic leadership."

Bhisham Wadhera, the outgoing CEO, GPI added, "I am delighted with the appointment of Sharad as the CEO for Godfrey Phillips India; in last two years that I have worked closely with him, as a COO. Sharad has provided great value to Godfrey Phillips with an exceptional mix of strategic and people management skills, professional expertise and superior understanding of processes and technology. I wish him the very best for the future. His ascendence speaks volumes about the GPI culture and succession planning."

As COO of Godfrey Phillips India, Sharad has ensured that the company invests in the best international technology, processes and certifications for its state-of-art manufacturing facilities across India. Recognized for his growth orientation, innovation and managing complex business problems. All through his career he has motivated work force across the factories and head office with equal aplomb.

Sharad is also an Executive Committee Member of FICCI, core member of PHD Environment Committee and serves as a Governing Council member of GMA, a body committed to local causes and development of Ghaziabad Industries and Institutions.

Reacting to his appointment, Sharad said, "I thank the Board and Dr Modi to have vested this faith and confidence in me. With the support of my dynamic team, I am confident of fulfilling the expectations of leadership and the organisation. I also take this opportunity to thank MrWadhera for his contribution that has helped the Company reach scale new heights. I certainly have big shoes to fill."

Sharad is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. He also holds a degree in Electronics from REC, Nagpur, a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management with Gold Medal from IMT, Ghaziabad, and is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)