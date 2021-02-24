Share India Securities Ltd. approves dividend distribution policy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE listed, Share India Securities Ltd., a tech-based financial conglomerate which specializes in latency based trading platform, has approved dividend distribution policy from FY21 onwards.

As per policy SISL will make regular payment of at least 12 per cent of lower standalone/consolidated profit after tax (PAT).

Share India also acknowledges the role of minority shareholders in its growth and has made regular dividend as a token of gratitude and mechanism of wealth sharing. SISL paid a dividend of INR 0.5 (FV: INR 10) in FY20 and has paid INR 1.5 (FV: INR 10) to date in FY21.

SISL wishes to imbibe practices of regular wealth sharing with stakeholder's and keep that in mind its Board of Directors has approved dividend distribution policy from FY21 onwards. As per policy SISL will make regular payment of at least 12 per cent of lower standalone/consolidated profit after tax (PAT).

Share India currently constitutes ~2 per cent market share in the cash segment and ~5 per cent market share in F & O segment. Share India is able to maintain its market share in one of the fastest-growing derivative markets globally due to the continuous focus on technology, innovation and R & D.

Share India brought it's IPO in September 2017 and has since grown multifold with help of efficient utilization of resources. Share India topline has grown at a CAGR of 50 per cent over FY15-F20. Share India's EPS has also shown a similar CAGR.

Share India has expanded its horizon and ventured into NBFC and insurance broking. SISL's NBFC arm currently has 10 branches and plans to expand its operations into 40 cities by FY24. Share India also offers MF distribution and merchant banking services.

Share India has constantly endeavoured to maintain the highest degree of corporate governance and has installed a capable professional team for each of its divisions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)