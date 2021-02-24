Share India Securities Ltd. approves dividend distribution policy

You would like to read
- Share India Securities standalone net profit rises 149.00% in the June 2020 quarter
- Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 89.22% in the September 2020 quarter
- Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 73.91% in the December 2020 quarter
- IIFL Securities to consider share buy-back plan
- LIC hikes stake in Bliss GVS Pharma
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE listed, Share India Securities Ltd., a tech-based financial conglomerate which specializes in latency based trading platform, has approved dividend distribution policy from FY21 onwards.
As per policy SISL will make regular payment of at least 12 per cent of lower standalone/consolidated profit after tax (PAT).
Share India also acknowledges the role of minority shareholders in its growth and has made regular dividend as a token of gratitude and mechanism of wealth sharing. SISL paid a dividend of INR 0.5 (FV: INR 10) in FY20 and has paid INR 1.5 (FV: INR 10) to date in FY21.
SISL wishes to imbibe practices of regular wealth sharing with stakeholder's and keep that in mind its Board of Directors has approved dividend distribution policy from FY21 onwards. As per policy SISL will make regular payment of at least 12 per cent of lower standalone/consolidated profit after tax (PAT).
Share India currently constitutes ~2 per cent market share in the cash segment and ~5 per cent market share in F & O segment. Share India is able to maintain its market share in one of the fastest-growing derivative markets globally due to the continuous focus on technology, innovation and R & D.
Share India brought it's IPO in September 2017 and has since grown multifold with help of efficient utilization of resources. Share India topline has grown at a CAGR of 50 per cent over FY15-F20. Share India's EPS has also shown a similar CAGR.
Share India has expanded its horizon and ventured into NBFC and insurance broking. SISL's NBFC arm currently has 10 branches and plans to expand its operations into 40 cities by FY24. Share India also offers MF distribution and merchant banking services.
Share India has constantly endeavoured to maintain the highest degree of corporate governance and has installed a capable professional team for each of its divisions.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor