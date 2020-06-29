Shaurya Chakra Recipient Major Pradeep Arya distributes ration kits in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): NASSCOM Foundation, Bengaluru, coordinated by its CEO Ashok Pamidi and Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru headed by its Chairperson Padmashree Dr. Sudha Murthy, contributed 10,000 ration/food kits to the Union Territories of both Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, UYSM, AVSM, VrC, SM, ADC, Northern Army, Udhampur along with his 14, 15, and 16 Corps Commanders, actively supported this entire operation of identification and distribution to the Gujjar and Bakarwal Community.

Major Pradeep Shoury Arya., I.R.S., *Shaurya Chakra, Additional Commissioner of Income-Tax, Mumbai, organized the complete outreach programme of the Indian Army, Northern Command, in Drass, Kargil, Leh, and Siachen (14 Corps), Srinagar (Dal Lake), Awantipura (Latpora), Gulmarg, Baramulla (Uri), Kupwara (Machil) Sopore, Bandipora and Sonamarg (15 Corps) and Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi (16 Corps).

Major Pradeep Arya is the most apt and well-equipped discrete source to have taken this initiative forward. As he was nominated by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the Government of Karnataka as the Chief Coordinator for the COVID Relief measures, led the team of volunteers to ensure optimum utilization of resources and success of the Government initiatives during the lockdown.

In Maharashtra, along with two other Territorial Army Officers, Major Sanjay Raole and Capt Neil, VSM, he coordinated the distribution of ration and hygiene kits to the North-East population.

Additionally in Mumbai, ration and hygiene kits were provided to the security guards and housekeeping staff. The undertaking in Mumbai was done in alliance with Mumbai Police and BMC.

Their associations with various NGOs' helped in identification and distribution at Dharavi slums and the vulnerable sections of commercial sex workers and transgenders at Kamathipura.

As the lockdown restrictions were eased, Major Pradeep Shaury Arya as a knight in shining armor, immediately headed to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to distribute ration/ food kits consisting of 5 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rajma, 1 litre refined oil, 100 gms chilli powder, 100 gms turmeric powder to the awaam of Kashmir.

"The hardships faced by the common man during these trying times of global pandemic cannot be overemphasized. Migrant workers, mostly consisting of masons, carpenters, laborers, barbers, and embroiderers, are an integral part of the local economy of Jammu and Kashmir," said Major Pradeep Arya, while explaining his stance.

"Hence, catering to their needs and providing them with supplies was the most essential step which had to be accomplished. I would especially like to express my gratitude towards NASSCOM Foundation and Infosys Foundation, including Padma Shri Dr. Sudha Murthy for their unwavering support," Major Pradeep Arya added.

"We are delighted and honored to partner with Indian Army and Major Pradeep Arya, for the distribution of relief material in hard to reach areas of Kashmir. Their administration, supply chain, and ability to reach out to the most needy is what made us partner with the Indian Army," said Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation.

Amidst such unprecedented times, and in the face of the deep uncertainty, it is responsible human-beings like Major Pradeep Arya, who step forward with their efforts to help society and support the government in the fight against this Pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, it is important to collaborate and work together to support the local communities and the needy, struggling due to the COVID-19 crisis," asserts Major Pradeep Arya.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)