ShopClues.com 'Refurbished Electronics' category is back with a bang; offers get bigger and better

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): ShopClues.com India's leading online marketplace, has announced the relaunch of its bigger and better 'Refurbished Electronics' category.
Consumers can purchase preowned smartphones that have been repaired, upgraded, and certified from authorized sellers of top brands like Apple, Redmi, Samsung and Nokia at prices between 30-50% less than their new variants and with a 1-year seller warranty covering manufacturing defects.
The i-phone 4,5, 6,7, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 3s, Redmi 6A, 7 Pro are currently some popular models in India's refurbished category.
This vertical will e-tail pre-owned smart and feature phones, laptops, power banks, headphones, earphones and small appliances in mint condition. All used products available under this new vertical have been repaired, refurbished, and revived to top condition.
Each phone goes through around 80 stringent quality checks before it is dispatched for sale. The brand will systematically expand its product line to feature laptops, power banks, headphones, earphones, and small appliances in the coming new year.
"The decision to reintroduce our refurbished electronics vertical in a more organised manner was taken on the back of the recent strong demand we witnessed for preowned goods. In fact, in the last year itself, we sold 100,000 refurbished devices on our platform. As responsible citizens of this planet, we must undertake measures to promote the circular economy and follow the 3R norm of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. By aiming to minimise e-waste through our refurbished category, we hope to contribute to sustainable development," said Anuraag Gambhir, Head of Marketplaces, ShopClues.com.
ShopClues.com refurbished vertical will also help reduce e-waste in India and promote a circular economy. According to the Global E-Waste Report 2020, India generated 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste in 2019 and ranks third among e-waste producing countries after China and the United States.
ShopClues.com is a Gurugram-based value-for-money online marketplace that caters to customers in 31,500 pin codes pan India. Incorporated in 2011 with a team of only five members, the young and privately held e-commerce enterprise work through 700,000+ merchants that service over 60 million lifetime unique customers.
The brand offers a national platform to a strong network of local merchants that provide customers with a diverse inventory of products and services in the electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, and entertainment categories.
Clues Network, the holding company of ShopClues, has also ramped up its global operations and leveraged partners in Singapore, Japan and Korea, through its merger with Qoo10, a leading e-commerce platform in Singapore, in November 2019.
