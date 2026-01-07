VMPL New Delhi [India], January 7: As India's home-appliance market expands and brands accelerate localisation, the four-decade-old OEM's quiet restructuring signals how supply chains are re-organising for scale and reliability. India's home-appliance sector is undergoing a period of steady transformation. Rising incomes, wider electrification, and growing consumption in non-metro cities are contributing to sustained demand for household appliances. Analysts estimate that India's home-appliance market, already among the fastest expanding globally, will continue to grow at a moderate but consistent pace over the rest of the decade, driven by both first-time buyers and frequent upgraders. This demand surge is pushing major consumer-electronics brands to strengthen domestic manufacturing. With policy incentives encouraging localisation and supply-chain resilience becoming a strategic priority, OEMs have stepped into a more central role than before.

It is within this evolving environment that one long-time manufacturer has quietly reshaped its structure. After four decades of operations, Shree Khatuji Industries has re-organised itself as Shree Khatuji Appliances Limited, adopting a public-limited framework that typically signifies readiness for higher scale, stronger governance, and broader stakeholder participation. A long-time ODM & OEM adapting to a changing landscape Shree Khatuji has spent much of its history as a behind-the-scenes producer for India's leading appliance brands. Its facilities in Himachal Pradesh -- three units together covering roughly 150,000 sq. ft. -- have supplied products such as irons, fans and kitchen appliances to several well-known consumer brands including Havells, Bajaj, Orient Electric, Reliance and many others.

The company's growth has been steady rather than flashy. Over the last four years, it has maintained a compound annual growth rate of around 32%, supported by rising OEM demand and capacity expansion. While the company rarely publicises these numbers, the shift to a public-limited structure underscores that the business has reached an operational scale where a more formal corporate architecture is beneficial. "For a company that has largely operated behind the scenes as an OEM, this step is about preparedness--stronger governance, better alignment with our partners, and readiness for the next phase of manufacturing growth", says Tarrush Gupta, Managing Director at the company.

Why the timing matters The broader industry context explains why the move is noteworthy. Appliance brands are under pressure to localise sourcing, reduce lead times, and ensure consistent supply as consumption patterns shift across India. OEM partners capable of high-volume, quality-driven manufacturing have become essential in this equation. At the same time, mid-sized manufacturers are increasingly exploring more structured governance models to participate in larger supply contracts, attract investment, or expand capacity. Shree Khatuji's transition fits this pattern -- a reflection of how traditional industrial units are formalising in response to a maturing market. A signal for how the sector is evolving Rather than a rebranding exercise, the new identity -- Shree Khatuji Appliances Limited -- aligns the company more closely with the sector it has served for decades. It suggests an intention to deepen capabilities in categories where OEM dependence is strong, and where demand is expected to rise with expanding household penetration.

As India's appliance market continues to grow and diversify, companies that have spent years in the background of brand-led supply chains are beginning to take on more prominent roles. Shree Khatuji's shift to a public-limited structure is one such example -- a quiet, measured step that mirrors the broader evolution of India's manufacturing ecosystem.