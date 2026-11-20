SMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Bengaluru, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the final application window for admission to its M.B.A. and M.B.A. (Business Analytics) programmes for the 2027-29 batch through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026. SNAP registration is mandatory to be eligible for SIBM Bengaluru. Registrations for SNAP 2026 will close on 25 November 2026, while candidates applying to SIBM Bengaluru must complete their respective programme registration by 12 December 2026. Candidates must note that registering for SNAP alone does not complete the application process for SIBM Bengaluru. Aspirants are required to separately register for their preferred programme and pay the applicable programme registration fee before the institute's deadline to be considered for the subsequent shortlisting process.

Established in 2008, SIBM Bengaluru offers two-year, full-time, residential management programmes designed to prepare students for evolving business and industry requirements. The institute currently offers: - M.B.A.: Management education with a quantitative difference, integrated with AI. The flagship programme builds a strong foundation in core management disciplines in the first year, followed by specialisations in Finance, Marketing, Operations and Human Resources. The programme has an intake of 240 students for the 2027-29 batch. - M.B.A. (Business Analytics): Data-driven business thinking. The programme develops professionals who combine managerial decision-making with analytical capabilities, and it covers applications of analytics across finance, marketing, human resources and operations. The programme has an intake of 30 students.

Admission Process at a Glance - Step 1: Register for SNAP 2026 by 25 November 2026 and pay the SNAP registration fee of ₹2,550 per test. - Step 2: Register separately for the preferred SIBM Bengaluru programme and pay the programme registration fee of ₹1,000 by 12 December 2026. - Step 3: Appear for SNAP 2026 on 13 December, 19 December or 26 December 2026. The SNAP result is scheduled to be announced on 12 January 2027. - Step 4: Candidates shortlisted by SIBM Bengaluru, expected to be announced on 19 January 2027, will proceed to the Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI) process.

- Step 5: Final selection will be based on a composite score of 100 marks, comprising SNAP score - 50 marks, Group Exercise - 10 marks and Personal Interaction - 40 marks. Eligibility Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks, or 45 per cent for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories. Final-year undergraduate students may also apply, subject to fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria within the stipulated timeline. Industry-Focused Learning at SIBM Bengaluru SIBM Bengaluru focuses on developing managerial capabilities, problem-solving skills, leadership and entrepreneurial thinking through a combination of academic learning and practical industry exposure.

The curriculum incorporates Harvard Business School cases and simulations, industrial visits and access to learning and research platforms such as the Bloomberg Terminal, CMIE Prowess and LinkedIn Learning. Regular corporate interactions through guest lectures, workshops, conclaves, live projects and research engagements further enable students to connect classroom concepts with contemporary business challenges. Located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, the campus also offers students proximity to one of India's leading technology, start-up and corporate ecosystems. Placement Highlights According to the Placement Report 2026, the institute recorded a highest Offer of ₹24 LPA. The average CTC across major specialisations stood at: - Finance: ₹15.03 LPA

- Marketing: ₹14.49 LPA - Business Analytics: ₹14.20 LPA - Human Resources: ₹13.67 LPA - Operations: ₹13.08 LPA Recruiters include organisations such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, Accenture, Oracle, ITC and AB InBev. The institute's alumni network stands at 4,364 members as of 2026. Speaking about the final application window, Dr. K. Rajagopal, Director, SIBM Bengaluru, said, "Today's management professionals need to combine analytical thinking with sound judgement, adaptability and a strong understanding of industry. At SIBM Bengaluru, our M.B.A. and M.B.A. (Business Analytics) programmes are designed to develop these capabilities through rigorous academics and meaningful industry exposure. We encourage aspiring candidates to complete both their SNAP and programme registrations within the respective deadlines."

About SIBM Bengaluru Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru, established in 2008, is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The institute offers full-time M.B.A. and M.B.A. (Business Analytics) programmes, along with an Executive M.B.A. and various Executive Development Programmes. To register for SNAP 2026 and learn more about SIBM Bengaluru, visit the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) website and www.sibmbengaluru.edu.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)