VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: Sigachi Industries Ltd. (NSE: SIGACHI; BSE: 543389), a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, today announced a significant milestone in its research and development pipeline with the successful advancement of a new Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) combination comprising Vanzacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Deutivacaftor. The development marks an important step in Sigachi's strategic focus on expanding its presence in complex, high-value specialty APIs, aligned with global demand for advanced therapies in rare and chronic disease segments. The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is estimated to exceed USD 10 billion, driven by growing adoption of next-generation modulator therapies, long-term treatment requirements, and strong pricing resilience. Against this backdrop, Sigachi's entry into CF APIs positions the Company in a structurally strong and innovation-led therapeutic segment with long-term demand visibility.

Based on internal market assessment and strategic evaluation, the Company is actively exploring strategic collaborations with formulation innovators for R & D and future commercial supply of these CF APIs. Subject to successful partnerships and market progression, the Company estimates a revenue potential of approximately ₹250 crore per annum commencing from Q4 FY2026-27, making this portfolio a meaningful growth driver. Commenting on the development, Lijo Chacko, Deputy Group CEO, Sigachi Industries Limited, said, "This milestone reflects Sigachi's focused strategy of building depth in complex and differentiated APIs with long-term growth visibility. Our continued investments in R & D and partnerships are aimed at strengthening our position in high-entry-barrier specialty segments and creating sustainable value for stakeholders."

The CF API combination involves advanced chemistry, multi-step synthesis, and specialised reactions, resulting in high technological complexity and significant barriers to entry, thereby limiting competitive intensity and reinforcing Sigachi's capabilities in complex API manufacturing. Further strengthening long-term visibility, the innovator patent protection for Vanzacaftor extends until 2039, providing sustained collaboration-led commercial opportunity and revenue stability within the cystic fibrosis therapeutic space. Sigachi Industries continues to focus on strengthening its core businesses while selectively scaling innovation-driven, high-value opportunities aligned with its long-term growth strategy. About Sigachi Industries Ltd Sigachi Industries Limited is a global player in the pharmaceutical industry dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O & M) services. The company's diverse product portfolio is manufactured in 5 multilocational facilities, viz. Telangana, Gujarat, and Karnataka. Aligned with its ethos of customer centricity, Sigachi established subsidiaries in UAE and USA to be closer to its clients and improve responsiveness. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and regulatory compliance, we leverage cutting-edge technology and global expertise to develop high-value pharma, food and nutrition solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes. Committed to excellence, we continuously invest in Research and Development, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. With 36 years of industry experience, Sigachi is a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies spread across 65+ countries. At Sigachi, we collaborate with healthcare partners, regulatory bodies, and global stakeholders to expand access to reliable, high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients.

