SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune, welcomed its 34th MBA Batch (2026-2028) through an inspiring Inaugural Ceremony, marking the commencement of a transformative academic and professional journey for the incoming students. The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA Mobility, along with Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Principal Director and Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Maj Gen (Dr.) Rohit Bakshi, Director, SIMS Pune, and Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS Pune. Welcoming the new batch, Maj Gen (Dr.) Rohit Bakshi congratulated the students on becoming a part of the SIMS family and encouraged them to embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. He highlighted that while Artificial Intelligence has become an integral part of modern life and learning, it should be leveraged as a tool to enhance human potential rather than replace it. He urged students to nurture their creativity, critical thinking, and originality, emphasizing that true leadership is built on innovation, sound judgment, and the ability to think independently.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar encouraged students to lead with empathy, adaptability, and compassion--qualities that have become synonymous with SIMS graduates in the corporate world. Sharing reflections from her own student days, she recounted her experiences at medical college and how overcoming initial apprehensions helped shape her determination and resilience. She urged the students to view challenges as opportunities for growth and personal development. Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar also felicitated the Chief Guest, Dr. Sudhir Mehta. In his address, Dr. Sudhir Mehta shared valuable insights from his entrepreneurial journey and inspired the students to adopt a lifelong learning mindset. He emphasized that one does not always need to be the smartest person in the room; rather, success often comes from learning from the smartest people around them. He further encouraged the students to actively involve themselves in meaningful initiatives and strive to create value for others, highlighting that such contributions bring a deeper sense of satisfaction, purpose, and fulfillment.

The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS Pune. Expressing gratitude to the distinguished guests for their insightful addresses, he reminded the students that success is not achieved overnight but is the result of consistency, perseverance, and sustained effort over time. The inaugural ceremony set an inspiring tone for the academic year ahead, warmly welcoming the MBA Batch of 2026-2028 into the SIMS family and reinforcing the institute's commitment to nurturing future leaders who are innovative, empathetic, and prepared to make a meaningful impact in the world. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)