Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kirloskar Ferrous shares soar 14%, hit 52-week high on export order win

Kirloskar Ferrous shares soar 14%, hit 52-week high on export order win

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has received a contract valued at approximately $13.51 million from a buyer based in London, United Kingdom.

Kirloskar Ferrous share price

Kirloskar Ferrous shares soar 14%, hit 52-week high on export order win

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kirloskar Ferrous share price today: Shares of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries traded higher on Thursday, June 18, 2026, as the company secured an export order worth $13.51 million for the supply of pig iron.
 
Following the announcement, the stock advanced on the exchanges and touched a 52-week high of ₹508.45, up 14.4 per cent, on the NSE. The counter has also rebounded 24 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹408 per share recorded on June 11, 2026.
 
During intraday trade at around 1:12 pm, the stock was changing hands at ₹483.45 per share, up 8.8 per cent. At the same time, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 0.15 per cent higher.
 
 
So far in the session, a total of nearly 5.5 million equity shares of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries traded on both the bourses, the NSE and BSE. At the prevailing market price, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹ 8,091.06 crore on the NSE.  Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
 
Order details

Also Read

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 120 pts, Nifty IT below 28,500; Infosys, Persistent System weigh

Nifty Defence index hit a new life-time high on Thursday.

Nifty India Defence index hits new high; 4 stocks up over 100% since April

New India Assurance share price

NSE IPO impact: New India Assurance shares rally 14%; up 25% in 5 days

Nykaa, beauty care products

Nykaa unveils 'FY30 vision'; stock jumps 7%, hits 4-yr high on huge volume

National stock exchange, NSE IPO

NSE IPO journey moves ahead: Top 10 things investors should know from DRHP

 
The company informed exchanges that it has received a contract valued at approximately $13.51 million from a buyer based in London, United Kingdom. The order is for the supply of 30,000 metric tonnes (±5 per cent) of basic grade pig iron, to be delivered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis against a letter of credit payable at sight. Shipment is scheduled to be completed by August 15, 2026, subject to contractual terms related to shipping and trade.
 
Corporate updates
 
In a separate exchange filing dated June 12, 2026, the company’s Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹5 each (60%) for the financial year 2025–26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
 
The board also approved the allotment of 17,841 equity shares of ₹5 each under the company’s employee stock option scheme. Following this allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital of the company increased to ₹82,49,61,920, comprising 16,49,92,384 equity shares of ₹5 each.

More From This Section

PSU Banks to buy: Tech analyst sees up to 15% upside in SBI, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

SBI, BoB, Union Bank: How to trade PSU bank stocks after 15% rally in June?

Tata Motors PV share price today

TMPV shares rise day after 8% rout; analysts divided post JLR investor day

IT stocks traded on a weak note in Thursday's trade.

IT shares trade weak; Infy, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro slip up to 2%; here's why

BEL share price target

Motilal Oswal bullish on defence sector; BEL top pick for 20% upside

steel, metal

Hindalco, Coal India: UBS turns selectively bullish on Indian metal sector

Topics : Kirloskar Ferrous Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets Buzzing stocks buzzing stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySaving Tax vs Making InvestmentGold-Silver Rate TodayNSE IPOVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowOld vs New Tax RegimesSweden's Good Behaviour LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance