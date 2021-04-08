Singer-Skating Champion Aniket Chindak gears up for comeback

You would like to read
- Binder Birk: The emerging star in Punjabi Music Industry
- Weaving a tale of fashion, Deepthi Ganesh Label supports Indian Handloom weavers while creating highly successful designs
- Singapore based shoe-label Pazzion launched on Amazon India
- TuneCore partners with Gaana to maximize distribution in India
- Bally Sagoo releases a Punjabi Deep House track with a stunning video directed by Nitesh Mathur
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/PNN): From Limbo Skating to singing, acting, and influencing people through social media, Aniket Chindak has done it all. He has represented India at various International Skating Championships and has 31 Guinness World Records to his name.
This multi-talented young man from Karnataka however was out of sight for almost 2.5 years. He says it was the dirty politics in the field of skating that made him leave the sport. "Skating was my life. It gave me wings to fly high and achieve everything that I had dreamt of. But the politics in the field led to my downfall. I had no other option but to step back and sit at home for almost 2.5 years. It was the most depressive phase of my life and I couldn't do anything for a long time. The pandemic further worsened the situation."
Aniket says he had hit his lowest at that time and there was no other option but to get hold of himself and rise. "Pandemic and lockdown gave me a lot of time to understand a lot of things. During that time, I learned the art of not giving up, no matter how bad the situation is. It taught me to deal with politics and all those things that can hinder my growth," says Aniket.
The sportsman currently has a lot in the pipeline. He believes in experimenting and trying out new things. Therefore, Aniket is working on 6-8 songs of different genres, which will be released very soon. Also, he is planning his acting debut with something interesting. He says, "I will soon make the official announcements and talk about each project in detail. At the moment, all I can tell you is these projects will play a very important role in my career. It's huge for me as well as the people close to me - as they have seen me break through the barriers and grow."
It would be interesting to see this very talented artist coming back to entertain his audience.
Aniket's song-covers for the Punjabi Music Label Speed Records were big hits in the past. Apart from singing several tracks, he was also featured in the music videos, which were well received by the audience.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor