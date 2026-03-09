VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: Tim Hortons® India has announced the launch of its all-new Protein Beverages Range, available across Tim Hortons cafes. Designed for today's active, on-the-go consumers, the new range delivers upto 37g of protein per serving* which varies by size and flavour. With this launch, Tim Hortons aims to redefine everyday coffee and beverage rituals by seamlessly combining taste with functionality.

Engineered for the uncompromising,the dairy-based, 100% vegetarian high-protein milk used in this range of beverages is gluten-free, lactose-free, and contains no added sugar -- making it an optimal nutrition & smart fitness choice for the customers.

Pick your power: Strawberry Matcha -- sweet meets zen. Up to 37g protein. Mango Matcha -- tropical, smooth, and balanced. Up to 37g protein. Cold Coffee -- bold, creamy, cafe-worthy. Up to 18g protein. Cold Chocolate -- rich, velvety, unapologetically indulgent. Up to 32g protein."