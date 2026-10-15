Sirca Paints Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October15: Sirca Paints India Ltd. recently hosted an exclusive Architects' Meet at the Taj Hotel in Agra on 23 September, bringing together architects and interior designers from Hapur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Khurja, Hathras and the surrounding region. The evening created a vibrant platform for dialogue, collaboration and creative exchange within the design community of western Uttar Pradesh. As one of India's leading brands in luxury wood coatings and decorative finishes, including the Italian wall textures by OIKOS Italy, Sirca has consistently aligned itself with design excellence and innovation. The Agra meet was a natural extension of that ethos: to be an active participant in shaping the visual and material culture of modern India, beyond providing premium finishes.

Set against the refined backdrop of the Taj Hotel, the evening unfolded as a sophisticated networking experience infused with warm hospitality and rich conversations. Far from a typical corporate showcase, it was a celebration of relationships, a space where Sirca's signature wood coatings and Oikos wall textures met the minds that shape spaces. The programme began with an address by Mr. Apoorv Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Sirca Paints India Ltd., who welcomed the guests and spoke about the brand's vision, its commitment to craft and quality, and its intent to build lasting partnerships with the architectural and design fraternity. The purpose of the evening was clear: to foster meaningful connections between Sirca and a curated circle of design professionals from across the region. Architects and designers interacted closely with Sirca's team, exchanging ideas, exploring new materials and discussing how the brand's surfaces could be integrated meaningfully into future projects.

Among the attendees from Hapur were Ar. Jatin of Janus Designs, Ar. Bhavya Saini of Bhavya Architects and Ar. Gaurav Goel of Abstraction Art of Design. Aligarh was represented by Ar. Pawan Rawat of A to Z Builders and Developers, Ar. Mayank Sharma of Riddhi Interiors, Ar. Zeeshan of Line & Space Designer, Ar. Ajay Khanna of Allied Studio, Ar. Raju Sharma of Aakar Interiors, Ar. Kavisha of Artnesta Studio and Ar. Shubangi of Jyoti Creations. From Bulandshahr came Ar. Manu Aggarwal of Manan Studios, Ar. Sparsh of SG Architects and Ar. Ankit Aggarwal of Space Creation & Design Studio. Khurja was represented by Ar. Ankit Sharma, Ar. Anshul Sharma of Vidhan Studio / Vidhan Architects and Ar. Harsh Goel of Goel Construction House. Joining from Hathras were Ar. Gaurav Verma of RKV Architects and Ar. Vivek Sharma of Konark Architects.

Throughout the evening, attendees had the opportunity to experience Sirca's latest surface solutions firsthand. From Italian wood coatings to innovative Oikos wall textures, the finishes sparked discussions on their application across residential, commercial and bespoke luxury projects. The event reaffirmed Sirca's commitment to being more than a supplier: a collaborator, a creative partner and a voice in the wider design discourse. As the evening came to a close, what lingered was not just the memory of elegant textures and flawless finishes, but the energy of connection and the promise of new ideas and shared ambitions. Through events like these, Sirca continues to invest in the relationships that inspire its future.

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