SITI Networks announce infrastructure sharing with Hinduja's HITS Platform NXTDigital

You would like to read
- SITI Networks Launches Next-generation Set Top Box SITI Playtop Magic in India
- You don't have to be rich to do good, says octogenarian billionaire GP Hinduja
- Zenlive Media launches Gameshot.in - a digital platform for local sports
- Embassy REIT raises Rs 36.8 billion (USD 501 Million) unit capital through an Institutional Placement of Units
- Media houses Rush to Local Star App to scale up digital video content, revenue
New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, one of India's largest Multi-System Operators (MSO), and Hinduja Group's Headend in the Sky (HITS) platform NXTDigital have announced a first-ever Infrastructure sharing agreement in the MSO space in the country.
The move, the first of its kind, will have two conventional competitors share Infrastructure, heralding a new era of collaboration in the digital platforms space. With this move both companies will synergise and leverage their strengths to provide best services to SITI's customers.
This move is in line with SITI's strategy of enhancing its operational efficiencies and providing high up-time and quality services to its customers across the country. Financially, this move will help SITI pare its connectivity costs and bring down its subscriber acquisition costs for new customers in some existing markets.
SITI will leverage the HITS infrastructure to deliver its signals to its Local Cable Operators (LCOs), thus providing its services to semi-urban and rural subscribers while also expanding its footprint across the country through satellite. For this integration NXTDigital's Platform as a Service (PaaS) vertical has worked with SITI Networks' team to ensure testing and full compliance in using the already deployed technologies and systems of SITI, such as Subscriber Management, Conditional Access, and above all, using the existing Set-Top Boxes to provide services with the HITS platform wherever required. For this integration NXTDigital's Platform as a Service (PaaS) vertical has worked with SITI Networks' team to ensure testing
"We're happy that SITI Networks, arguably India's biggest and progressive MSO, has chosen to work with us, sharing our HITS infrastructure to deliver their services in markets where conventional connectivity remains a challenge," said Vynsley Fernandes, Managing Director & CEO NXTDigital Limited.
"Need of the hour is to consolidate strength and this move is a right step in that direction. Our Platform as a Service (PaaS) vertical is a right step in this direction and we are sure this tie-up with SITI will be landmark in the industry," Vynsley Fernandes added.
"SITI has been focusing on enhancing its operational efficiencies. With the Government approving Infrastructure sharing in our domain, this tie-up with NXTDigital is a natural progression and helps us overcome the difficulties of a terrestrial network in some markets through the Headend In The Sky (HITS) approach. Reduced costs coupled with focus on operational efficiencies will help improve our customer experience," said Anil Malhotra, CEO of SITI Networks Limited, while commenting on the tie-up.
"We do believe that more such infrastructure sharing options should be evaluated as it forms an integral part of the Governments Digital India Strategy and would help in the spread of other services like Broadband to the last mile faster," Anil Malhotra added.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor