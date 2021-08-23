Skechers India continues championing walking with the launch of the GO WALK 6

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, has launched the sixth iteration of its widely successful walking shoes, GO WALK 6 in India.
The GO WALK 6 collection features a lightweight ULTRA GO® cushioning midsole and high-rebound Hyper Pillar Technology™ for added support. The new collection of GO WALK 6 footwear builds on the company's efforts to develop the walking category in India over the years through the previous editions of the GO WALK line.
The new collection launches at a critical juncture when the relevance of walking has never been more. Skechers GO WALK 6 has been designed to give consumers the ultimate walking experience with comfort technologies created specifically for the activity. The collection's Hyper Pillar Technology offers premium comfort and rebound while walking. Each pair is designed with an Air-Cooled Goga Mat™ insole and an athletic upper for a comfort-driven experience. A flexible tapered design allows the Hyper Pillar Technology to be seen in action between the ULTRA GO midsole foam.
Speaking on the launch of the GO WALK 6 collection, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, "Skechers is a comfort technology company and has always created products around this core proposition. The launch of the GO WALK 6 collection will elevate the existing category of walking shoes to a superior level and provide a product that will be an essential part of our customers walking journey. Like every product we bring to the market, this collection will feature the latest and best technology available in the footwear industry."
Skechers GO WALK 6 includes products for both men and women and is now available at starting price of just Rs 5,499/- on (https://www.skechers.in) as well as Skechers retail stores.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.
