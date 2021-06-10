Skholla.in Mango Festival Sale lines up 10+ farm fresh, chemical-free mango varieties for door delivery

You would like to read
- Kaanbhatt movie won 15 national, international film festival awards
- Upgrade to the latest Realme 8 5G on EMIs starting Rs. 1,333 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- Aeijaz Sodawala, CEO eZee Technosys gives an industry insider view-point on the Google Free Booking Link Program
- Mango digitizes it's approach to reach the digital consumer
- Mother's Day Sale: Shop for smartphones and appliances on EMIs starting Rs. 999 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the backdrop of a bumper mango harvest during the ongoing mango season, Skholla.in, Chennai's leading online store for groceries, fruits and vegetables, has announced Mango Festival Sale, bringing over ten popular mango varieties fresh from the farms of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, to the rejoice of mango lovers.
Orders can be made from www.skholla.in or the "Skholla" app available at Google Play Store.
Available in packs of several luscious combinations, the mangoes are 100 per cent free of calcium carbide and other chemicals that are used for artificial ripening and preservation. A venture of Swarnatara Collaborations Limited, Skholla.in offers free door delivery, adhering to COVID-19 protocols, anywhere within the city for the order value of INR 499 or above. The door deliveries are made by air conditioned or temperature-controlled vehicles, to ensure freshness of the fruits while they reach customers.
The mango varieties on sale include: Imam Pasand, Banganapalli, Senthoora, Forest Rumani, Malgova, Kalapad, Alphonso, Jawari, Chakkaragutli and Swarna Rekha. High in iron content, vitamin C, and high beta-carotene properties, mangoes are great immunity boosters. The pectin in mangoes regulate blood pressure and cholesterol while promoting gut health.
Although close to 90 per cent of the fruit's calories come from its sugar, the Glycemic Index of mango is at 51, making it a low GI food. An average mango fruit contains about 2.6 grams of fiber, and helps in digestion. Since the natural sugar of mangoes makes people feel fuller for a longer period of time, the fruits ward off the craving for junk food lowering binge eating habits.
The e-commerce store offers a wide range of groceries, fruits, vegetables and farm produce. The produce goes through high standards of quality control and testing in terms of shelf life, grade, packing materials and organic characteristics. They also pass through quality factors like maturity, firmness, uniformity in size, absence of defects, and texture related attributes like turgidity, toughness and tenderness.
Skholla.in has an extremely dedicated customer care team that responds to queries promptly and ensures that the needs of the customers are met. The online store has a transparent return and refund policy - it keeps customers informed of delivery, payment, refunds and returns.
Skholla.in, based out of Chennai, is a one-stop online shop for all household needs. Its grocery and food products cover an extensive range of categories such as dairy, millets, oils, pulses, staples, spices, snacks, home care and beauty. The e-commerce store sells a wide range of fruits, vegetables and farm produce. Skholla.in is a venture of Swarnatara Collaborations Limited., which is a part of the Swarnatara Group that has business interests in a wide range of sectors including diamonds and jewels, fashions, information technology, travel, logistics and e-commerce.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor