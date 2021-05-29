SKIPS B-School: Campus placements in times of pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI/Digpu): With the pandemic inflicting its tremendous impact on people across the globe, countries worldwide received a setback on the health and welfare parameters of their people and were also adversely impacted in terms of their economic growth.

India hasn't been an exception to the vagaries of the pandemic. With frequent imposition of lockdowns, businesses and corporates in India have suffered a lot and have seen negative growth in terms of revenues, profits and profitability.

With fast-changing working methods and drastic changes in the market demand and supply conditions due to the pandemic, the job market has also experienced instability as many experienced professionals lost their jobs and new opportunities ceased to arise.

As per the Naukri.com Job Speak report, the Hospitality, Travel, Retail and Education sectors were the most impacted. These are the sectors that usually hire a large chunk of management freshers every year. The market showed a slowdown in the opportunities that usually come for fresh managerial talent by more than 19 per cent than the usual trend.

Under such volatile circumstances, across the country placements for B-Schools have been a daunting task this year. The falling job prospects and demand for newer skill sets from the fresh talent have put the career of lakhs of management graduates in jeopardy.

As a frontline B - School of Ahmedabad, the management of SKIPS took initiative and tried to explore and reanalyze the market conditions so that no student of the institution has to discount his/her career because of the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic. SKIPS introduced changes in the teaching pedagogy and courses while maintaining the zest of the curriculum to prepare managerial talent as per the present expectations of the recruiters.

Getting good opportunities for internships and final placements was equally important. New job opportunities in the sectors that gained relevance during the changing times like Edtech, E-Commerce, Consultancies, E-Services were approached for campus placements. The evergreen and regular recruiting sectors like FMCG, Manufacturing, Retail and NBFC also participated in placement drives.

SKIPS was able to sail through a challenging season of campus placements successfully. Some of the brands that recruited SKIPS students were Byjus, ITC, S & P Global, Asian paints, Berger Paints, Zomato, PhonePe, Edelweiss, IDFC Bank, Kotak Group and HDFC Group, to name a few. The students were offered diverse job profiles in the management areas of Finance, Marketing, HR and International Business.

To make the opportunities equally available for all students the selection processes were made virtual. The option of 'Work from Home' was explored for the students till they could join office spaces again. Strategizing, planning and effective implementation were meticulously done by the SKIPS placement team and ample job opportunities came from reputed recruiters for the students to choose from, during campus placements.

To give SKIPSians an edge over their counterparts, rigorous online training and interview preparations were conducted for various job opportunities.

