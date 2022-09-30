Smartworld Developers won Prestigious Brand Awards at Goal Fest Conclave 2022

Smartworld Developers has been conferred with the Prestigious Brands of India 2022 Award and Marketing Meister Award at Goal Fest Conclave, Mumbai

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The most promising realty developers of Gurugram, Smartworld Developers was nominated in the 12th Edition of Prestigious Brands of India Awards held in Mumbai on 30th August 2022.

Recognized for their customer centric approach and product innovations, the firm took home the top honours during the Goal Fest Conclave. During the stellar event that saw participants from across the country, Smartworld Developers won the 'Prestigious Brand Award' and the 'Marketing Meister Award'.

Sharing her experience, Aishwarya Bansal, Co-founder, Smartworld Developers said, "We are honoured and privileged to be recognized for our efforts. These accolades are a testimony to all the hard work that our team puts behind our projects. Our endeavor has always been to remain steadfast towards our commitments of excellence. We feel humbled to share this forum with the biggest names across categories. As we look towards future horizons, these awards will remind us that we are on the right track. I would like to thank the decision committee for considering us worthy of these accolades. We will continue to push our boundaries and strive towards grander milestones ahead."

Having built a brand that is synonymous with trust, Smartworld Developers has time and again surpassed their own celebrated benchmarks and established new standards of excellence. Highly acclaimed by patrons and critics alike, the firm has indeed cemented its place as pioneers in the industry.

On receiving the honour, Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers stated, "This honour is a testament of our vision. We have always strived to deliver on our promise of quality. Our dedication towards our timelines & a compelling product offering has forged a bond of trust with our customers. From here, we will only continue to rise further and serve our customers beyond their expectations."

Prestigious Brands of India Awards are held annually to felicitate corporate leaders and brands. The quintessential industry awards, the Goal Fest Conclave 2022 celebrated business brands for their excellence across various categories.

