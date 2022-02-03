SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd completes execution of 22.75 million litres per day sewage treatment and recycling plant based on latest Membrane Bioreactor technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, the leading infrastructure company in India, was awarded the work of the new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at RCF in Trombay, Mumbai. The project which costs INR 167.53 crores, was successfully completed on January 31, 2020.

This STP is a sustainable development project that is equipped with advanced technologies to treat sewage wastewater and transform it into treated reusable water.

The state-of-the-art independent RCF STP was inaugurated by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge), and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India.

Using advanced Ultrafiltration method based on membrane bioreactor technology (MBR) followed by reverse osmosis (RO) technology, SMC set up the 45.5 MLD raw sewage pumping station (at MCGM's Ghatkopar premises) by means of the well-sinking method and a 22.75 MLD wastewater treatment facility followed by 20 MLD RO plant at the RCF's Trombay facilities to generate treated reusable water.

Of this, partly treated water from this plant is being utilized by RCF for their internal process plants and rest is sold to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) by RCF for usage in their process plant.

The scope of the project included carrying out detailed engineering, essential surveys, and investigations, procurement, supply, fabrication, transportation of all raw materials to the construction site, civil & mechanical instrumentation works, assembly, installation, and total project management, along with commissioning and stabilized operation of the plant before handing over of Sewage Treatment Plant to RCF.

SMC Infrastructures Private Limited has done similar work in the past on a waste disposal management project that reformed solid waste treatment in Goa. SMC Infrastructures developed a first-of-its-kind Municipal solid waste treatment plant in Goa to effectively treat municipal waste and generate electricity, compost or Refused Derived Fuel (RDF).

"With the RCF STP project, Mumbai is now one step closer to realizing its vision of collecting and treating its sewage," said Arun Sheth, director of SMC Infrastructure Private Limited.

Suhas Narayan Mehta, Director, SMC Infrastructures Private Limited said, "The increasing scarcity of potable water due to the rise in global temperatures makes it absolutely vital that we develop proper water management and treatment systems. The RCF STP plant project is a crucial step in saving one of the most important resources as it will reduce freshwater intake of RCF and BPCL thereby saving an equivalent amount of potable MCGM water for use by Mumbai citizens. We are proud to be associated with such an important project."

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) is a leading PSU in India and has been manufacturing and marketing nitrogenous/phosphoric fertilizers and industrial chemicals for the past four decades.

RCF operates two chemical and fertilizer plants in Maharashtra, one in Trombay, Mumbai, the other in Thal, near Alibag, in Raigad district. Both facilities have chemicals and fertilizer plants along with required off-site infrastructure.

