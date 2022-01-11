Socio-entrepreneur's helping hand saving poor children from malnourished future

You would like to read
- Urgent need for policy makers and industry to collaborate for addressing severe malnutrition
- Doggie Dog World - a haven for your furry babies
- Get your hands on the best DSLR camera on EMIs starting Rs. 1,099 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- TVS Credit rings in festivities with a Diwali campaign SabkiTarakki
- Mobile fuel delivery Startup Pepfuels garners seed round from ONGC-Startup fund and entering into Gas
Surat, (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI/GIPR): India is facing a severe problem with regard to childhood diseases.
According to the National Family Health Surve-5 (2019-2021), childhood malnutrition remains a major cause of child mortality in the country.
More than 35% of preschool children in India are malnourished, which makes it imperative to think of improving childhood nourishment as well as education levels, especially among children belonging to the poor strata of society.
Surat-based socio-entrepreneur (https://www.hiteshvishwakarma.com) Hitesh Vishwakarmarealised it well in time because this 36-year-old businessman is helping hundreds of children of lower-income families gain admission in mainstream schools through the optimum use of the RTE Act of Government of India.
In the past 4 years, Hitesh has been instrumental in getting more than 700 such children get admitted to reputed schools around the diamond city. He facilitates their admission process, pays for their tuition fees, and sometimes for their uniforms and textbooks as well. Thanks to his efforts, these children are not only receiving the benefits of good education, but through various government schemes, their families are also able to eat two square meals a day.
Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh born Hitesh, who is involved in manufacturing and supply of aluminium products, admits that helping children belonging to a poor background study in good schools gives him "immense joy and pleasure." However, his goal in life is to make such families aware of various schemes and projects launched by the Central and State governments so that they don't need any outside help to lead a self-sufficient life.
A deeply spiritual person at heart, Hitesh, who is also the National Chief of the 20,000-member-strong Shree Bajrang Sena outfit, says that his mission in life is to help people reap the benefits of government schemes and help young boys and girls from the deprived sections of the society gain employment for a better future.
Register for free to join Shree Bajrang Sena, visit: (http://shreebajarangsena.com/add_member.php)
This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor