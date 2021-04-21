Socomec strengthens power switching business in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec, a leading global specialist in Low Voltage (LV) Industrial Power Switching market since 1922, today launched New Automatic Transfer Switch Equipment (ATSE) ATyS A & ATyS C for the Indian market.

The new range is available from 125 to 3200 A and fully compliance with IEC standards that guarantees the reliability function of the switch and peace of mind to the user.

Over the recent years, there is a massive upsurge for high power demand in tandem with good quality, secured supply and energy efficiency which turn out to be the key determining factors of any electrical system used in any critical applications like Emergency systems, Healthcare facilities, Data Center and Production lines. As a result, it has become more critical than ever before to have a reliable and a flexible ATSE to ensure a safe transfer from the normal to alternate power supply to ensure safety of people, equipment and continuity of operations.

Why ATyS A & ATyS C?

The New ATSE brings to fore all of the crucial features, which includes the Automatic Transfer Switch, ATS controller with integrated DPS, self-powered from sensing, along with a specialized Cable harness that offers significant time saving during commissioning. The ATyS A & ATyS C fully automatic integrated source transfer solutions are dedicated to the most widespread mains-mains and mains-genset applications. The built-in controllers allows to build a 100 per cent Socomec solution at an optimized cost to meet the customer needs. The product is equipped with a Watchdog relay to constantly monitor the product in real-time, thereby securing the installation. The wire harness is easy to handle, install and guide inside enclosures, tested for superior, high reliability performance inside electrical installation.

The ATyS C with the help of RS485 communication offers the remote monitoring possibilities of available power sources and their parameters & timers. The integrated design of the transfer switch offers an easy door mounting possibility of the ATS controller. Whilst providing an IP4x protection degree, it enables an access to source availability and switch position visual information, as well as to the manual remote controls option.

The new offer is fully compliant to IEC 60947-6-1 class PC, the most specified class worldwide, ATSE, in automatic mode enable the monitoring of, and the on-load changeover between, two power supply sources, in accordance with the parameters configured via DIP switches. They are intended for use in LV power supply system's where a brief interruption of the load supply is acceptable during transfer.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

Socomec continues to support "Atmanirbhar Bharat" by manufacturing ATyS A & ATyS C in its state of the art manufacturing facility in Gurgaon, India. The organization energizing the country over the last 3 decades by providing cutting-edge and innovative power solutions including Uninterrupted Power Supplies, Power Switching and Monitoring solutions that cater to IT & Data centers, Industry, Infrastructure, Healthcare, commercial buildings and Renewable energy industries.

Commenting on the new product launch Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power solutions said, "Socomec is a customer-centric organization. We constantly monitor the evolving customer needs as part of our research and development efforts that is enabling us to consistently innovate and improve our value proposition. Thanks to the rapid industrialization and increasing urbanization that is expected to provide impetus growth for transfer switch market in coming years. In order to meet the current and future demands of our customers, we have introduced ATyS A and ATyS C Automatic Transfer Switches that gives an edge for our customers to choose the commercially viable product offer with superior reliability."

Socomec: When energy matters

Founded in 1922, Socomec is an independent, industrial group with a workforce of 3600 experts spread over 28 subsidiaries in the world. Our core business - the availability, control and safety of low voltage electrical networks serving our customers' power performance.

