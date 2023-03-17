Sodexo unboxes Tasty Tales at Oakridge in association with Chef Ajay Chopra

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Food is a mood, a celebration, and a reason to unite. That's correct! Sodexo is adding an extra dash of excitement to its food & catering services in the education space, by joining hands with Celebrity chef, Ajay Chopra to take students, parents, and teaching staff on a culinary trail across the world. Under the aegis of Tasty Tales, the first pitstop has been Mexico, where Chef Chopra is stirring up mouth-watering Mexican delicacies while introducing students to the world of cuisines, sharing interesting facts and trivia on the culture and recipes. Over 1000 students from Oakridge International School, Gachibowli were treated to a host of Mexican delights at a gala lunch, where each counter was thoughtfully decorated keeping the fun element alive.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Trikha, Country Segment Director - Education Services, Sodexo India, said, "It is a fact that children spend most of their time in the school environment where they are engaged in various activities, apart from studying. By offering food as a medium of engagement, we wish to make them aware of world culture through different cuisine. It is our constant endeavour to nourish the minds and souls of the nation's future and we're happy to receive the kind support of our client, Oakridge Gachibowli to introduce innovative and refreshing engagement topics on campus that make food exciting. With Tasty Tales and our partnership with Chef Chopra, we keep both the taste and variety in mind. Mexican food fulfils criteria of both nutrition and taste - we ensure that all ingredients used are healthy, fresh, and most importantly, hygienically prepared at our onsite kitchen."

Dipika Rao, Principal, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli said, "Food is an integral part of our lives and an indicator of our culture. To engage with a cuisine is getting to know the history of a culture and how it has evolved. Sodexo aligns with this education vision and in the association of 20 years, it has endeavored to bring nutrition, education, experience & good health to our students & staff. It is heat-warming to see Sodexo create wonderful experiential opportunities for students & help them learn about Indian & other international healthy food choices."

Sodexo delivers a high-quality, health & wellness-focused, culinary-driven food program. The menus are creatively designed as well as nutritionally well-balanced. The company captures the essence of a student's academic journey which is evident in the ambience created specially to enhance the child's overall development, productivity and engagement on campus, by providing a vibrant, fun, and appealing environment.

"I have been associated with Sodexo for several years now and, can state with great certainty that Sodexo clearly emerges as a 'partner of choice' for every academic institution. Their focus on health, hygiene, culinary innovation, and the overall development of the student community is impeccable," said celebrity Chef & Co-host of Master chef India, Ajay Chopra.

Sodexo in India, among other sectors, is a market leader in the education space with its comprehensive range of food, facilities, and campus management services. Offering ~55 million meals annually, the company caters to top-notch, premium schools and universities in India. Care is taken to maintain the overall physical and mental well-being of students, teachers and support staff with best-in-class culinary know-how, health & hygiene measures, and a well-trained staff. The company has also been recognized for its commitment towards excellence. It was recently felicitated for excellence in food & catering services in the education space at World Education Congress 2022.

Sodexo India is fueled with the brand purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele - corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments. Our solutions range across food & catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits & rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 48,000 employees who cater to 400 clients at 1,100 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve and the communities, everyday.

