PNN New Delhi [India], April 24: Somany Ceramics Ltd., the world's 12th largest tile producer and a leading name in India across tiles, bathware, and home and building solutions, has unveiled a new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in its evolution into a one-stop destination for home and building solutions. The refreshed identity reflects SOMANY's transformation over five decades, from a tile manufacturer to a brand shaping contemporary living environments. The new logo aligns with the company's expanding portfolio, reforming its role as a complete home solutions provider. Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Somany, MD & CEO, Somany Ceramics said, "This new identity marks a defining moment in our 55-year journey. It reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity. It carries forward the trust, strength, and scale we have built over time, while sharpening our direction for the future, as the next generation of leadership steps in to take the company ahead."

At its core, the new identity introduces softer, intentional curves mirroring the fluidity of modern spaces. The logo moves away from rigidity toward a more seamless, architectural form, while retaining a sense of continuity with its legacy. The colour palette reinforces this shift. A stronger red reflects energy and scale, while the blue arrowhead signals direction and forward momentum. Together, they create a visual language that is confident, contemporary, and enduring. Identity also imbues deeper meaning into the SOMANY name -representing Scale, Originality, Momentum, Assurance, New Horizons, and Young, capturing both legacy and a future-ready mindset. The new identity will be rolled out across retail, packaging, communication platforms, and digital interfaces, creating a consistent brand experience and strengthening engagement with architects and designers.

About Somany Ceramics Limited SOMANY Ceramics Ltd. is one of India's leading ceramic companies and among the top 15 globally. It offers a wide range of products, including ceramic tiles, polished and glazed vitrified tiles, slabs, sanitaryware, bath fittings, adhesives, grouts, and construction chemicals. With over 15,000 retail points, 500+ exclusive showrooms, and exports to 80+ countries, the company has an annual tile production capacity of ~80 million square meters, supported by owned plants, strategic alliances, and outsourced manufacturing partners. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)