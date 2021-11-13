Song 'Are You Ok?' of CAM-POP, Cambodia gets recognition worldwide

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): The song that initially gained popularity 'Are You Ok?' has now garnered more than One Billion views within a few months of its release.
The song is sung by Cambodian top singer Miss Ton Chanseima and has recently also released its music video featuring melodies and lyrics by Cambodian real estate tycoon Leng Navatra, who owns the banner of Galaxy Navatra production. It is written in English by Heng Long, composed by Tempo Tris, and is directed by Rawyer, Juedy, and Run Sokheng.
'Are You Ok?' is the first Cambodian song that has gained such global popularity among the masses. In Korea, the song has been accorded as a famous K-Pop production. The writers have delved deep down into creativity and channeled all their potential into delivering this Khmer Song.
Talking about the dedication that she showed during the production of the song, singer Ton Chanseima says, "I immediately fell in love with the lyrics of the song. They showcased an aspect of living that not many artists generally do. Singing this song has been one of the dearest projects that I took up to date and I had put in all my efforts in making sure that I am able to do justice to it."
She further added, "The whole team at Galaxy Navatra Productions has been an incredible support to each other to make this song a success. I am full of gratitude for all the love our audience has been showing to the song making it one of the most viewed songs among the Cam-Pop releases."
Producing songs that relate and engage with the audience has been the sure focus of Galaxy Navatra Productions. With a strong melody like 'Are You Ok?', the whole team has been making a stride in the music industry and is paving the way for many such songs to release and make their place among the audience.
