PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 27: Spinoto, a technology-driven vehicle servicing platform, has begun operations in Ahmedabad with an on-demand mechanic model designed to reduce delays, improve transparency, and provide structured service support for vehicle owners in urban settings.

Vehicle servicing in Indian cities has traditionally involved long wait times, unpredictable pricing, and limited visibility into quality and turnaround time. These conditions often lead to significant downtime for customers, particularly during minor repairs and roadside breakdowns where speed and clarity are required.

Founded by Krunalsinh Rana, Spinoto was developed against this backdrop to draw on years of operational experience within the automobile service ecosystem. The platform's model focuses on reducing the uncertainty and time associated with traditional garage visits by deploying trained mechanics directly to customers' locations. The core of the approach lies in a network of dark service stores--local service hubs where partner mechanics are positioned with commonly used tools and frequently required parts. When a customer places a service request through the Spinoto platform, the system maps the reported issue, identifies the solution and parts needed, and assigns the nearest available mechanic prepared with the required resources.