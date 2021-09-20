SRAM & MRAM along with DM Link showcases Walletz4u at C3 Summit

New York [United States], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group in association with DM Link showcases Walletz4u at C3 Summit; unravels flagship medical protection supply. Walletz4u is the flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship products for consumers across the globe. The summit will be witnessing the advancement during the year 2021 in Healthcare and Business, new opportunities for alternative solutions in science, healthcare, business, technology and energy. The Group will be showcasing their top-rated, quality disposable gloves.

Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; a brand that is catering to multiple markets and verticals like Healthcare & Medical, Fishing industry, F & B Industry, etc. The brand is synonymous for its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy and comfortable.

The strategic collaboration amidst SRAM & MRAM Group and DM Link at C3 Summit will be further strengthening in offering a platform for exchanging ideas. The platform will help in offering healthcare technology, products and services and in integrating new healthcare avenues in global markets.

(https://www.dmlinkllc.com/) DM Link is the strategic force that's rallying for the conceptualizing, creating, designing, marketing and distributing of PPE and Walletz4u in the USA. During the Summit, the Group will be promoting the high-profile products of Walletz4u. The products by Walletz4u are approved by FAC.

C3 Summit is the way forward at times of crisis when the whole world is battered by the pandemic. The Summit is helping in combating COVID-19 by creating a platform for global representatives. SRAM & MRAM Group along with DM Link will be venturing into the C3 Summit that reflects the solidarity and support of the cause.

Quoting on the development, Iram Kirmani, CEO, DM Link US and Founder, IKG Global Consultants, LLC, USA and said, "By forging such an alliance and partnership and exchanging quality healthcare practices, it will open new avenues and business opportunities across the globe. With such an opportunity, we will also be able to address brands helping and support in the cause of the welfare of women and society, sustainable development, etc."

Speaking on the inaugural day, Hemlata Arumugam, CEO SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "C3 US-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit is a great initiative in today's times. It not only offers a platform for exchanging ideas on best healthcare technology, products, and services but also an opportunity to align with global players."

Addressing the summit, Daljit Singh Khalsa, Founder and Director, DM Link General Trading quoted, "We are excited to be part of such a unique proposition where we will be able to showcase Walletz4u. It gives us immense pleasure to form an alliance and to promote the flagship brand in this region and globally."

Vishal Ahuja, Global Sales Director, SRAM & MRAM Group said, "It's going to be an excellent proposition to engage with clinical content thought leaders and stakeholders and it would be an honor to hear the speakers showcasing their insights and their experience."

The Summit is dedicated to exchanging best practices and knowledge transfer between The United States, The Arab region and China. US and Arab relations rooted in commerce and enterprise are historic and grounded in tradition and mutual interest. C3 Summit will assemble business leaders, policymakers, educators and healthcare professionals to bring together commercial ventures and healthcare systems to explore potential solutions needed for continued innovation and knowledge transfer between the US and Arab regions.

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, founded in 1995. Today the group is the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals, and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems, and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit: (https://srammram.com/).

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit the website: (https://www.walletz4u.com/).

Held in New York City and Riyadh each year, the C3 Summits are the fastest-growing and most important interdisciplinary global conferences for senior healthcare and business professionals in the US-Arab world. C3 focuses on the most important aspects of relations between the US and Arab World: Community, Collaboration, and Commerce, as it seeks to bridge divides through a better understanding between the regions. The C3 Summit collaborates with the U.S. State Department, The United Nations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and dozens of government and business leaders.

The theme of the 2021 C3 US-Arab Business Summit is The Impact Of Innovation, Investment and Global Cooperation On Healthcare & Business.

For more information, kindly visit: (http://c3summitnyc2021.com/)

