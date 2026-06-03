PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3: Srigee DLM Limited (BSE: 544399), a design-led plastic manufacturing solutions provider, announced its audited financial results for H2 FY26 & FY26. The company delivered a stable performance during FY26, supported by disciplined cost management, operational efficiency improvements, and consistent execution across core manufacturing segments. Despite a relatively moderate demand environment during part of the year, the company maintained healthy profitability and strengthened its operational foundation. Key Financial Highlights - H2 FY26 - Total Income increased 54.30% YoY to ₹5,433.65 lakhs, compared to ₹3,521.43 lakhs in H2 FY25. - EBITDA rose 79.76% YoY to ₹688.80 lakhs, from ₹383.17 lakhs.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 104.69% YoY to ₹552.56 lakhs, against ₹269.95 lakhs in the corresponding period last year. - PAT Margin improved by 250 basis points to 10.17%, compared to 7.67% in H2 FY25. - Earnings Per Share (EPS) grew 45.93% YoY to ₹9.25, from ₹6.34. Key Financial Highlights - FY26 - Total Income increased 6.15% YoY to ₹7,575.63 lakhs, compared to ₹7,136.85 lakhs in FY25. - EBITDA rose 23.08% YoY to ₹923.09 lakhs, from ₹749.97 lakhs in FY25. - Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 37.16% YoY to ₹686.72 lakhs, compared to ₹500.66 lakhs in the previous fiscal. - PAT Margin expanded by 204 basis points to 9.06%, up from 7.02% in FY25.

- Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹11.50, compared to ₹11.76 in FY25, reflecting a 2.21% decline. Operational Highlights - FY26 - H2 FY26 total income increased by 54.30% YoY to ₹5,433.65 Lakhs. - H2 FY26 EBITDA grew by 79.76% YoY to ₹688.80 Lakhs. - H2 FY26 net profit increased by 104.69% YoY to ₹552.56 Lakhs. - Expansion plans underway, including a new manufacturing facility at Greater Noida (Ecotech-10) and a 5x capex plan to enhance production capacity and support future growth. - Focus on higher-margin opportunities, with increasing emphasis on ODM and design-led manufacturing, supported by investments in automation, advanced manufacturing technologies, and the launch of the "Polymos" polymer compounding brand.

Management's Comment: Commenting on the performance, Mr. Shashi Kant Singh, Managing Director, Srigee DLM Limited, stated: "Our performance in H2 and FY26 reflects the resilience of our operational model and our continued focus on efficiency and cost discipline. Despite a relatively softer demand environment during part of the year, we have been able to maintain stable margins and healthy profitability. During the year, we focused on strengthening production efficiency, optimizing procurement processes, and maintaining a disciplined approach towards working capital. These efforts have helped us enhance operational readiness and improve execution across our business segments. With a strong foundation in design-led manufacturing, expanding capabilities across key segments, and a continued focus on quality and execution, we are well-positioned to benefit from demand recovery and drive sustainable long-term growth."

About Srigee DLM Limited Srigee DLM Limited provides end-to-end plastic manufacturing solutions with a strong focus on design-driven production. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including material selection, extrusion, mould making, precision injection moulding, polymer compounding, and final assembly, catering to industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and home appliances. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact Corporate Communication Advisor: For further information, please contact: Ms. Pooja Gandhi EquiBridgex Advisors Private Limited Email: info@equibridgex.com Website: www.equibridgex.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)