Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading integrated refrigerants and industrial gases company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to set up a Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) manufacturing plant at Bhilwara (Hurda), Rajasthan, as part of its planned capacity expansion programme.

Under the MoU, the Company proposes an investment of approximately ₹200 crore for the HFO manufacturing facility, with start of work on the production plant planned in 2027. The proposed project aligns with Stallion's strategy to strengthen its presence in next-generation, low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, in line with evolving global environmental norms. The project is expected to generate around 30 direct employment opportunities, contributing to regional industrial development.