Star Imaging Path Lab recognized for delivering best diagnostic services

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): Star Imaging & Path Lab received the award for Best Diagnostic Lab at the 5th edition of Six Sigma Leadership Summit organized at Pulman Aerocity.
The award recognises the best diagnostic centre providing the best quality services to their patients with precision and personalised care. Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, felicitated Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging & Path Lab with Oscars of Healthcare: Proud Maker of India Award for his relentless services during unprecedented Covid times.
Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging & Path Lab said, "It gives us immense happiness to be able to contribute and make efforts for the developing healthcare system of India. We all thrive to make it more accessible, affordable and future-ready." Talking about promoting research & brainstorming on future plans of Healthcare management, Dr Bhati said, "India needs a well trained and skilled Healthcare workforce as well as the participation of stakeholders to increase the reach of Health and Welfare Initiatives in the remotest areas."
A book "The Armed Forces Book of Records" in the memory of beloved India's 1st CDS, Late General Bipin Rawat was also released. Dr Bhati added, "We salute his remarkable contribution on his birth anniversary."
