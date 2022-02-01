Star Localmart inaugurates its 50th Store

Kolhapur/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), celebrates the opening of its 50th store, marking a significant milestone for the company.

With strategically placed locations across Maharashtra and Karnataka, it is delighted to mark the launch of its 48th, 49th, and 50th stores in Uttamnagar-Pune, Narhe-Pune, and Vivekanand-Kolhapur, respectively. The inauguration of its 50th store at Kolhapur was graced by the presence of Sanjay D. Ghodawat, (Founder & Chairman - SGG) along with other prominent dignitaries.

"Our growth is a testament to the efforts and ingenuity of the entire Star Localmart family. I am proud and thrilled to witness such a response and acceptance by the customers. Throughout its growth, Star Localmart has remained true to its mission - to change and nurture the lives of consumers - one neighborhood at a time. We hope to continue our commitment to elevating the retail experience for customers around the country," said Sanjay D. Ghodawat, the Founder & Chairman of SGG.

Living up to its novel idea of a 21st century retail franchise model by empowering local resources, Star Localmart aims to enhance the lives of consumers with great discounts, quality products, and excellent customer care that ensures an unparalleled experience. Its concept stands out since it generates local employment, space for local companies to exhibit their products and promoting local entrepreneurship.

To mark this occasion, Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director - Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. said, "The opening of Star Localmart's 50th store is a proud moment for all our stakeholders and employees. This past year has led us to achieve incredible feats that promises our customers an exquisite shopping experience. Understanding the fact that consumers seek a shopping environment that promises hygiene as well as ease and convenience, we hope to continue expanding our footprint in towns and villages across the country."

Star Localmart currently operates 50 retail stores across parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka like Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Ichalkaranji, Ratnagiri, Miraj, Belgavi, Bagalkot, and other locations. Along with seeking to generate 25,000 employment opportunities, it aims to launch 3000 stores by FY25. Star Localmart is an exceptionally proficient one-stop shopping destination for consumers looking for high quality and low-cost daily shopping needs like grocery and other domestic requirements.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat.

It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

