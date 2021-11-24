Star Stallion International is wooing fashionistas with its two F2C sustainable luxury athleisure brands

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Star Stallion International Pvt. Ltd is a manufacturer of high-quality garments for global and domestic fashion brands. Based out of Noida, it provides top-notch products at pocket-friendly prices.

With a clocking turnover of 90 crores annually and with approximately 200 employees, the company envisions to be the industry leader.

It also aims to cross a turnover of 500 crores by 2023. With a manufacturing capacity of close to 200K pieces monthly, the company is planning to start two new factories; one in Noida and another one in Dubai SEZ to take care of timely supplies. This will also help to cater to the demands of these markets. Star Stallion International boasts of its well-developed infrastructure that supports them in manufacturing quality garments.

With its Sustainable Luxury Athleisure Line products, Star Stallion International is launching one of its kind India's first F2C (Factory-to-Consumer) sustainable luxury fashion brands in Jan'22. DaVigor is the men's brand and Bella & Laces is the women's brand. Bella & Laces' sophisticated pieces can be worn anywhere from the office to a dinner party. These elegant pieces have been created with the finest technical fabrics, seamless construction, cutting edge styling, high-performance and shape-wear.

Neeraj Sharma & Divya Dubey, Founders of Star Stallion International believe that Consumers want to buy luxury fashion but at a good price point and that can be achieved only with the factory-direct model. This will also solve the problems like dead stock and inventory storage costs in the current supply chain retail model.

Neeraj Sharma was based in Miami, USA, and handled commodity businesses in Mexico, Brazil and other South American countries. With more than 12 years of experience in creating businesses from scratch, he returned to India and founded Star Stallion International. He is responsible for Business Expansion, Client acquisition, and Finance at Star Stallion whereas Divya manages Merchandising, order planning and execution.

Empowered by knowledgeable, skilled, and passionate employees Star Stallion is a customer-centric international brand. The team comprises experienced professionals from IITians to NIFTians. The management focuses on building a team of leaders who can head their respective organizational units in the future.

Neeraj Sharma has been awarded "Entrepreneur of the year 2019" by ASSOCHAM at Assocham National Leadership Excellence Awards 2019. With a mission to go public (IPO) by 2022, Star Stallion International strives for excellence. Here's more for you: (http://www.starstalliongroup.com)

