VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: Stovekraft Ltd., the kitchen and home appliances company behind the well-known Pigeon brand, rolled out its "India's Choice Sale 2026" campaign with a hyperlocal, influencer-led retail activation across India.

The campaign focused on regional cooking habits, local consumer preferences, and store-level engagement rather than a single national execution. Activations were spread across a mix of metro, tier-2, and tier-3 markets, including Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Patna, Bengaluru, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, and Guwahati.

The influencer activation included over 160 creators from regions such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and other parts of the country. The creator mix spanned vloggers, moms, and lifestyle influencers, selected for their local relevance and household-focused content.