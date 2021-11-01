Students, parents interact with representatives of 45 plus Indian, foreign universities at eKal Academy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): The digital learning initiative of Kalorex Group, (https://www.ekalacademy.com) eKal Academy, recently organised a virtual education fair, eKal UniFair, on Saturday - October 30.

The one-of-its-kind fair in Ahmedabad brought along representatives of at least 45 Indian and International universities on one platform for students and parents to interact. At least 300 participants attended the unique education fair, which was for the first time organised on the virtual platform.

It was a unique opportunity for students and parents to interact with 45+ top universities from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, Japan, Australia and India from the comfort of their homes. A detailed one-to-one conversation with admission officers proved instrumental in making an early start on admission applications.

Varsity officials enlightened students not just about the available courses, eligibility criteria and the process of applying to these varsities but also provided them with useful information regarding the country regarding the cost of living, lifestyle, education, housing and many more.

Besides one-to-one interactions with university representatives, students and parents also gained valuable insights through sessions on various topics. Some of the presentations include 'Preparing an Effective Scholarship Application', 'How to write an Impressive Statement of Purpose' and 'Interview skills for University Admissions', among others.

Gayatri K, Assistant Manager - Admissions, University of Wolverhampton along with Ms. Hansa Sachdeva, Director - Admissions & Financial aid and Communications, BML University, conducted the first session. The duo gave students a five-step guidance for an interview, importance of practising mock interview and what are the dynamics looked by overseas universities.

The session emphasized that it is impossible to predict questions that will be asked in the interview but shared some hidden questions aimed at taking a holistic review of applications.

The second session was conducted by three experienced and expert speakers. Jessica Varghese, Regional Outreach Manager for Minerva University, spoke about design thinking process and applying contrarian thinking. Deepali Shah, Assistant Director of International Student Recruitment, Foothill and De Anza Colleges, navigated the students through tips on writing impressive essays. Hernandez, Michigan State University, USA, ended the second session by briefing the attendees on the content of the essay and structure of an essay.

The final session was conducted by spokespersons of Reginald, Juniata College, who briefed students about loans, scholarship and work-study with a detailed presentation on sources of funding and how to apply for International Student Financial Aid.

Bhumi Shah, Manager, College Counselling & Student Success, emphasized upon the fact that scholarship processes varies from country to country. She shared details about various scholarship search platforms which will help students to find all the details regarding the scholarship opportunities.

eKal brought a fantastic opportunity for students to get detailed information on scholarships and financial aid, course requirements, living costs and visa processes for higher education abroad, directly from university experts. eKal Academy lived up to its mission of providing support to students in continuous professional development and grooming them into glocal and lifelong learners.

eKal Academy is a digital learning initiative of Kalorex Group (26 years of legacy in education), eKal Academy - a Digital teaching platform enabling LIVE & interactive classes offering Individual and Group programs.

eKal academy caters to Classes KG to XII preparing students for CBSE curriculum-based learning and Skill enhancement, Continuous Professional Development for lifelong learners.

