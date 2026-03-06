PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6: Sunsure Energy, India's preferred renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities transitioning to green power, has signed long-term solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with Daeseung Autoparts India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of the South Korea-based Daeseung Group, a prominent player within the global automotive components industry, and Ilgahng Automotive, a prominent Korean-origin automotive company from the same business group. Signs a total of 8 MWp of solar power agreements with the South Korean automotive giants to supply clean energy to their Tamil Nadu facilities. Under the agreement with Daeseung, Sunsure Energy will supply approximately 8 million units of power annually to Daeseung's Kanchipuram facility from its 75 MWp solar plant at Ilayangudi, Tamil Nadu. The agreement will allow Daeseung Autoparts India to meet close to 60% of its total power demand with renewable energy, offsetting approximately 5,800 metric tonnes of CO2e emissions per year. This partnership reflects Daeseung Group's leadership in the global automotive supply chain and its commitment to sustainability by integrating renewable energy into its Indian manufacturing operations. It also highlights Sunsure Energy's position as the partner of choice for leading manufacturing companies in Tamil Nadu and across India.

Similarly, for Ilgahng Automotive, Sunsure will supply approximately 4.7 million units of power to their Kanchipuram facility from its Ilayangudi solar plant. This will help Ilgahng offset 3,400 metric tonnes of CO2e emissions per year. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shin Sangki - Managing Director, Daeseung Autoparts India, said: "Daeseung has always believed in powering progress responsibly. Our collaboration with Sunsure Energy allows us to align our India operations with the Group's global sustainability goals. By sourcing nearly 60% of our power requirements from solar energy, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint while strengthening our resilience against future energy cost volatility. We chose Sunsure Energy as our partner based on their strong industry credentials, proven execution capabilities, timely delivery of power, and deep development experience across India."

Mr. Shashank Sharma, Founder - Chairman & CEO at Sunsure Energy, said: "We are delighted to welcome Daeseung Autoparts India and Ilgahng Automotive to our growing portfolio of global manufacturing customers. Daeseung's trust in Sunsure underscores our ability to serve the most respected industrial names with customized, firm, round-the-clock renewable energy solutions. Sunsure is committed to Tamil Nadu's renewable energy progress and helping businesses transition seamlessly to green power." In Tamil Nadu, with a development pipeline of over 1,100 MW of RTC renewable energy capacity across solar, wind and BESS, the company is steadily expanding its footprint and accelerating the state's clean energy transition through its flagship initiative #TamilNattinSakthi - The Power of Tamil Nadu - delivering clean, reliable, round-the-clock energy to power the state's industries and growth sustainably.

With wind, solar, and energy storage plants across multiple states, Sunsure Energy supplies RTC clean power to C & I customers nationwide. About Sunsure Energy Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables corporations across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 100% of their power use with round-the-clock clean energy (RE-RTC) from solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonisation company in India and Southeast Asia. With 700 MW operational assets, 7.10 GW under various stages of development across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, and a target of 10 GW by 2030, Sunsure is committed to Making India's Power Move.https://sunsure-energy.com

