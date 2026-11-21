VMPL New Delhi [India], November 21: Surya Foundation, the CSR arm of Surya Roshni Limited, has received recognition for its flagship initiative, Surya Sanskar Kendra (SSK), for its contribution to holistic child development and rural transformation. Established in 1992 by Padma Shri awardee Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal, Surya Foundation launched the Surya Sanskar Kendra initiative in 1998 under its Adarsh Gaon Yojana, with the belief that transforming villages begins with nurturing their children. Going beyond conventional education, Surya Sanskar Kendras provide a holistic learning environment that combines academic support with personality development, yoga, sports, creative activities, public speaking, leadership exercises and value-based learning. The initiative aims to nurture confident, disciplined and socially responsible individuals equipped to contribute meaningfully to society.

Over the past 28 years, the initiative has positively impacted nearly two lakh children across 15 states. Its integrated development ecosystem includes Gramin Personality Development Camps (GPDC), Rural Personality Development Camps (RPDC) and Teacher Personality Development Camps (TPDC), creating opportunities for children to develop leadership skills while empowering local educators as mentors and community leaders. The Kendras also extend learning beyond classrooms through environmental initiatives, Eco-Brick activities, tree plantation drives, Swachhta Pakhwada, cleanliness campaigns and community engagement programmes. By involving parents, village elders, local youth and volunteers, the initiative fosters community ownership and encourages children to become agents of positive change.

In recognition of its contribution to India's CSR landscape, Surya Sanskar Kendra has been featured in the Bombay Chamber CSR Yearbook 2026: Making a Difference, unveiled at the BOMBAY CHAMBER CSR CONCLAVE. Mr. Kaustubh Narsinh Karmarkar, Director, Surya Roshni Limited and Vice Chairman, Surya Foundation, attended the conclave and was present at the unveiling of the yearbook. Commenting on the recognition, Padma Shri Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, Surya Roshni Limited, said: "At Surya Roshni, we believe that meaningful development begins with investing in people and communities. Surya Sanskar Kendra embodies this philosophy by nurturing children beyond academics and helping them develop confidence, character, leadership and a sense of social responsibility. Having positively impacted nearly two lakh children across 15 states, the initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to creating lasting social change. This recognition encourages us to further strengthen our efforts towards building empowered children, stronger communities and a better future."

Through Surya Sanskar Kendra, Surya Foundation continues to advance its vision of transforming villages by transforming children, building a generation of confident, responsible and value-driven citizens. About Surya Foundation Surya Foundation, the CSR arm of Surya Roshni Limited, was established in 1992 by Padma Shri awardee Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal. The Foundation works towards holistic rural development through education, personality development, community participation and sustainable development initiatives. For more information: https://suryafoundation.org/ About Surya Roshni Limited Founded in 1973, Surya Roshni Ltd. is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a strong presence across lighting (consumer & professional) & wires, fans, home appliances, PVC pipes, water pumps, water tanks & steel pipes and allied infrastructure products. The company has a strong footprint in consumer and professional lighting, offering efficient solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and large infrastructure applications.

Recognized for its integrated and backward-integrated manufacturing capabilities, robust R & D, and a strong nationwide distribution network, Surya operates five manufacturing facilities across India-Malanpur (MP), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh), and Anjar (Gujarat). The Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC) in NCR further strengthens product development through stringent quality, testing, and performance standards. With over 50 years of industry leadership, an annual turnover around ₹7,500 crore, and exports to 50+ countries, Surya has emerged as India's largest ERW pipe exporter and a leading name in lighting and electrical solutions. The company remains committed to sustainable manufacturing, long-term partnerships, and creating enduring value for customers, communities, and stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.surya.co.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)