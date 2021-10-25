Sushma gets ranked best developer in Punjab based on customer reviews

You would like to read
- Prateek Group organises COVID-19 vaccination camp with Fortis Noida at Prateek Edifice
- Serial entrepreneur Prateek Sachdev set to launch Mexican QSR
- Sri Chaitanya on-boards Ujjwal Singh as its new CEO for its EdTech Initiative
- Community Engagement is essential to promote vaccination awareness is the key to defeat COVID-19
- Top trends shaping luxury home buying
New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi-based research firm International Brand & Research Forum (IBRF) gave AAA ratings based on customer satisfaction to Sushma Buildtech from Punjab and declared it the 'Best Developer in Punjab based on customer reviews'.
The survey was conducted across the region with a special focus on past customers; IBRF Global researched the quality & feedback index on various parameters to come up with the result.
Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Group, said, "Our customers are the centre of our attention, and we value Customer Feedback and customer reviews as it helps us get to know our strength. We pay attention to the tiniest aspects in our grandest goals, and we make the biggest pledges in the tiniest details."
The Sushma Group has been a leading name in the real estate sector of Chandigarh right after its inception. The organization is known for providing world-class residential and commercial options with state-of-the-art amenities. A name to reckon with and is one of the top 10 developers in the Tricity region, the Group has a track record of delivering 14 projects in 13 years.
The IBRF looked at the Sushma Customer Complaints over a period of time and compared with Sushma Customer Feedback for brand and specific projects. Sushma Customer Reviews were also studied and taken into consideration.
The Group has long valued customer satisfaction and has paid close attention to customer feedback. The Group has returned with their 'Happy Home Celebrations' during the festival season to spread delight among homebuyers and present them with memories to last a lifetime. Every month, they are spreading happiness to 100+ families by satisfying them with superb, assured quality and the best location of their dream homes. They are encouraging individuals to enhance their celebrations by buying a new home.
Sushma has worked hard to ensure that all of its projects meet the highest standards of quality and consistency. The majority of its projects are located on PR7 Airport Road, which provides good connectivity.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor