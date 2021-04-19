"Symbol for Change" introduced by Ritesh Rawal reflects his vision to bring change in the world

New Delhi/Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ritesh Rawal, who is an innovator of an education philosophy "Manifestism" and Founder Dudes & Dolls World, Adhyay School, and Ritesh Rawal Foundation, introduced and launched "Symbol for Change" created by him.

As a changemaker, today he started a new trend by introducing a "Symbol for Change" that will reflect his vision to dream, think and innovate. The Symbol for Change was introduced in a program held on 19th April 2021.

The "Symbol for Change" (as displayed in the image) introduced by Ritesh Rawal will represent "Change" and will be symbolic of the word "change". During the launch program, Ritesh Rawal shared that Change in this context means doing work in such a way that can bring change in any aspect of the work or can give a completely new direction to the world, the symbol will be known as the identity of "Change".

As a change maker Ritesh Rawal has been working in the education sector for the last 14 years, he has done extensive research and created models of education, which are really powerful in impacting the world of education starting from early childhood development, parents' readiness, and development programs up to K12 education.

His primary motivation comes from his passion to bring "change" in society. His fundamental ideas start from his "dreams" which later gets translated into a vision, backed by his strong "thinking" with the help of research and development. The ultimate results are "innovations" which reflect in his body of work and various initiatives that he takes.

During the program, Ritesh also shared that he has documented various aspects of his work, which are related to his journey, highlights what motivated him to choose the education sector at a young age, how he plans to impact the society at large. The documentation of his work has also been introduced in the public domain from today and anyone can access it at (http://www.riteshrawal.in/) . He would like people to share their perspectives, ask questions to know more about his work.

