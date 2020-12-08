T-Series educational initiatives GKFTII courses in Films, Media, Communications, Design and Performing Arts are designed to meet changing student needs

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in mind the changing models and to cope with the new challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Gulshan Kumar Film & Television Institute of India (GKFTII) running programs in Journalism & Mass Communication and Fashion Design under the aegis of two schools, GKJMII - School of Media & Journalism and GKFTII-SOFD - School of Fashion & Design.

These programs are designed after thorough research, innovation and advocacy, to help students work on smart solutions to advance their career.

Programs at GKFTII are in line with T-Series' tradition of bringing the world close together and evolving to meet the changing needs of students. The new Bachelors/Masters of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication come with the internships in News Channels, Entertainment Channels, Discovery and History Channels, Web portals etc. After completing the course students will have the opportunity to work both in Public and Private Sectors in various fields of Journalism, Radio, Public Relations, Print and Digital Media Houses etc. and more.

"We're excited to be able to offer this extension of educational initiatives in Arts & Humanities that will further our tradition. Our courses are designed to meet the specific needs of our students, many of whom aspire to be India's next big Artists, Designers and renowned media personalities. The aim of T-Series educational venture is to bridge the gap between the academics and the Industry," said spokesperson of GKFTII, while making the announcement.

The Bachelors/Masters of Science in Fashion Design and PG Diploma Courses in Fashion & Textile Design come with most recent teaching practices and latest equipment in labs and studios. Each semester is replete with value added workshops, seminars, industrial visits, interactive sessions conducted by renowned national and international designers.

Similar to other T-Series (GKFTII) degree programs, the School of Media & Journalism and School of Fashion & Design welcomes full time students; courses are offered on campus.

The brochures and application forms are available free of costs by sending a WhatsApp message to +91 9899966623 or email admission@ivoryeducation.in or by filling the forms:

In line with the dream of Gulshan Kumar, who decided to start an affordable film school to introduce to the Industry the world class trained filmmakers, artists and qualified technicians, T-series has been successfully running its educational venture and has been excelling in imparting training on film, television and performing arts so that the students get excellent and tailor-made training to be industry ready.

After well establishing institutes in the field of Film & Television and Performing Arts i.e. GKFTII & TSA, T-Series Educational Wing has schools, GKFTII - School of Fashion & Design & GKJMII- School of Media & Journalism, with an aim to nurture the budding media professionals & fashion designers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)