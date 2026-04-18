PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18: Take Solutions Limited (NSE: TAKE) (BSE Scrip - 532890), a global technology-driven healthcare solutions provider, today announced its strategic entry into the rapidly expanding longevity and Anti-ageing market in India. The initiative is designed to leverage the company's established expertise in clinical research, life sciences, and regulatory processes to build a scalable platform across consumer health products and digital wellness solutions. The global longevity market was valued at USD 27.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.03 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.41%. In India, the opportunity is emerging across multiple adjacent categories, including anti-aging supplements, anti-aging services, and preventive healthcare, supported by rising consumer awareness, increasing lifestyle disease burden, and stronger demand for proactive health management.

Take Solutions' entry strategy is centered on a dual model that combines product innovation with technology-enabled health solutions. The company plans to develop science-backed nutraceuticals, biohacking-focused products, and predictive digital tools that can help consumers track and optimize metabolic health, sleep, cognition, and biological aging. This approach is intended to create a differentiated offering in a market that is still underpenetrated but increasingly attractive to investors due to its repeat-purchase potential and margin profile. "Through this initiative, we aim to build a diversified revenue mix across consumer products, services, and digital platforms, while leveraging our core strengths in healthcare and regulatory execution to deliver solutions that are both scalable and clinically credible," said Mr. Parmeshvar Dhangare, Director of Take Solutions Limited.

India's preventive healthcare market was valued at USD 197 billion by 2025, reflecting a broader shift from reactive care toward prevention, monitoring, and early intervention. Within this landscape, the India anti-aging supplements market is projected to grow from USD 168.6 million in 2025 to USD 341.4 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.5%, while the India anti-aging services market was valued at USD 567.5 million in 2024 to USD 1,059.6 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Take Solutions believes its existing capabilities in healthcare operations, regulatory support, and life sciences can be extended into this category to accelerate development, validation, and commercialization. By combining domain expertise with a consumer-facing growth strategy, the company aims to build a long-term platform in a market being shaped by wellness adoption, aging demographics, and increasing interest in personalized preventive care.

About Take Solutions: Take Solutions is a global technology company delivering domain-intensive solutions and services for the life sciences and supply chain industries. With deep expertise in building scalable digital platforms and data-driven solutions, the company focuses on enabling enterprises to improve efficiency, compliance, and decision-making. Through its expanding investments in AI, analytics, and digital health technologies, Take Solutions is positioning itself to participate in the next wave of innovation, ensuring its solutions address human- centric challenges across healthcare and other knowledge-led industries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)